There’s a shack that stands about 40 miles east of Bowling Green, Ky.
It bears no address, but the building’s musical history is rich. It’s where the Grammy Award-winning Southern blues-rock band Kentucky Headhunters got its start in 1968.
Singer and guitarist Richard Young’s grandmother owned the empty house, and when people started hounding her to rent it out, she decided to circumvent the nagging, and invite Young and his brother, Fred Young, and their two cousins to use it as a space to play their tunes. They put up a sign on the building — The Practice House — and moved in.
“Still today, I’m sitting here looking at the house up the road,” said Richard from his 700-acre Kentucky farm. “We still write and rehearse songs there. A few years ago, folks wanted to put a 911 address on it. We said no. We just want it to be The Practice House.”
Kentucky Headhunters will perform Thursday at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers.
As for most musicians, the past two years were rough for the Headhunters. They had to reschedule dozens of shows and cancel dozens more. But last February, they got ambitious, and decided to get together and make their 14th album. One week later, the band had a dozen tracks. “That’s a Fact Jack!” was released in October.
“People (in bands) say every time we make an album it’s the best album we’ve ever made,” Richard said. “I won’t say that about this album, but because of what we went through with COVID and all that ridiculous stuff going on in the government at the time, when we finished it, I think it’s got the biggest heart. You can hear great ideas and positive things.”
The band, which first called itself Itchy Brother in the ’60s, fell apart years later, but got back together in 1985, with a couple of musician switcheroos and a name change. As the Headhunters, it released the debut album, “Pickin’ on Nashville,” in 1989, and received much acclaim. It charted four Top 40 country singles, including “Oh, Lonesome Me” and “Dumas Walker,” and won a Grammy in 1990.
“We’ve lived a charmed life,” Richard said. “We get to go out and rock and come back home, and be on the farm with our cattle.”
His single on the new album, “That’s a Fact Jack,” is a riff on our changing society.
“We should keep in touch with things that made America great,” he said. “Things as simple as cornbread and pinto beans — let’s not forget how to make them.
“I notice a difference in U.S. and European people. In America, we’ve had such good luck with things, that things are too disposable to us. We’re like the kid that gets too much for Christmas.”
