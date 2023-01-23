Grammy Award-winning country music star Tanya Tucker will bring her tunes to Pikes Peak Center on March 14.
Colorado Springs Cajun food truck serving up alligator tail, gumbo, po'boys and more | Dining Review
Tickets are $39.95 to $79.95 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.
Tucker began her career in 1972 at age 13 with the song "Delta Dawn," from the album of the same name. She's since released more than two dozen albums, including 2019's "While I'm Livin'," which included the single "Bring My Flowers Now." Both album and song earned Grammys.
9-year-old vintage video game collector in Colorado Springs amasses selection spanning over 5 decades
Tucker's other hits include "What's Your Mama's Name," "Blood Red and Goin' Down," "One Love at a Time," "Just Another Love" and "Highway Robbery."