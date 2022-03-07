Grammy Award-winning artist Mary Chapin Carpenter will perform July 8 at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
The singer songwriter's latest album, "The Dirt and the Stars," her 16th record, was released in 2020.
Carpenter's hits include "Shut Up and Kiss Me," "Let Me Into Your Heart," "Down at the Twist and Shout," “I Feel Lucky,” “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her” and “The Hard Way.”
Singer songwriter John Craigie will open the show.
Tickets are $40-$75 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com and pikespeakcenter.com.