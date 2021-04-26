2016 Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Marc Anthony is set to perform at Denver's Ball Arena Oct. 17. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

 Chris Pizzello

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Marc Anthony is set to perform Oct. 17 at Denver's Ball Arena.

Ahead of Red Rocks opening, here's what to know about the 2021 season

Ticket prices for the "Marc Anthony Tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to ticketmaster.com.

Yoga on the Rocks to resume at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 5

"Opus," the Latin musician's last album, released in 2019, was his eighth salsa album since "Otra Nota" debuted in 1993 and kicked off his career. "Opus" won a Grammy for tropical album last year.

A beloved Colorado jam band welcomes back concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Some of Anthony's most popular hits include "Hasta Que Te Conocí, "Vivir lo Nuestro (duet with La India)" and "Nadie Como Ella."

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments