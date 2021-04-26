Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Marc Anthony is set to perform Oct. 17 at Denver's Ball Arena.
Ticket prices for the "Marc Anthony Tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to ticketmaster.com.
"Opus," the Latin musician's last album, released in 2019, was his eighth salsa album since "Otra Nota" debuted in 1993 and kicked off his career. "Opus" won a Grammy for tropical album last year.
Some of Anthony's most popular hits include "Hasta Que Te Conocí, "Vivir lo Nuestro (duet with La India)" and "Nadie Como Ella."