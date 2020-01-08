Nick Fradiani, Pete Wentz
Buy Now

Finalist Nick Fradiani, left, and Pete Wentz, of Fall Out Boy, perform at the American Idol XIV finale at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

The Emo Night Tour has figured something out. If you promise to play “Mr Brightside,” millennials will show up. Same goes for hits by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and My Chemical Romance, just a few of the bands a deejay will have covered on a typical Emo Night. When the tour stopped at The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs in November, the show sold out. So if you want to be at Emo Night when it returns to the venue Feb. 16, you’ll want to snag tickets in advance.

Tags

Load comments