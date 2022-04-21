A Colorado Springs location of Toastique — Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar, 11590 Ridgeline Drive, has been opened by Andre Nabonne and his wife, Christin Deville.
The Washington D.C.-based chain was started by Brianna Keefe, who is passionate about healthy living and healthy eating options on the go. She was at the new Springs store for staff training, and I was able to talk with her.
“This is our seventh location and the second one in Colorado,” she said. “The first Colorado location is in Highlands Ranch. There are plans to open three more stores in the Springs.”
Keefe and Nabonne share the same passion for healthy food.
“I’ve worked in restaurant for years, and Christin and I were looking for a place where we could get good-for-you food,” Nabonne said. “When I tried the food at Toastique, I knew this was what we should do. I dined at several of the Toastiques and was impressed with the consistency and good-quality food prepared. We’re very excited to bring this to the Springs.”
The menu of toasts includes offerings like Avocado Smash, 3 Cheese Italian and Smoked Salmon. The PB Crunch features honey-roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries and chia seeds on raisin walnut toast. There are bowls including fruit and granola. Cold-pressed juices and a variety of smoothies are also healthy options for diners. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Details: 719-900-1590, toastique.com
Restaurant week
Pikes Peak Restaurant Week, hosted by the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and Visit Colorado Springs, takes place Friday to May 1.
Instead of the format in the past of offering discounted, multicourse menus, organizers are encouraging participating eateries to feature their own type of discount. Some have buy-one-get-one offers on drinks, appetizers or meals. Others are giving a percentage discount on food and wine, or special drinks for the week. A few are offering a special meal. More than 26 restaurants have signed up to participate. Visit tinyurl.com/5ay287yj for a full list of participants and the deals they are offering.
Fried chicken and ham
The ever-popular Juniper Valley Ranch, just south of the Springs at 16350 S. Colorado 115, has opened for the season. The menu is served family-style and features choice of fried chicken or ham nightly with chicken fried steak added on Fridays and Nashville chicken on Sundays. Entrees are priced at $24.25 per adult and $12.25 per child (12 and under). Dinners include sides of choice of cold curry consommé or cherry cider, riced potatoes with cream gravy, handmade biscuits with apple butter, cole slaw and okra casserole desserts include chocolate or butterscotch sundae, or peppermint stick ice cream. Limited refills available for entrees and veggies. Fresh seasonal pie slices are $5.75 or $28 for whole pie. Hours are 5 p.m.–9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-576-0741, facebook.com/junipervalleyranch.
Wine dinner
Joseph’s Restaurant & Bar,1603 S. 8th St., is offering a wine dinner at 7 p.m. April 27. For $95 you get four courses paired with Napa Valley and Sonoma County California wines. Details: 719-630-3631, josephsdining.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271