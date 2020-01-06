Award-winning singers Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp will bring their "Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion" tour to Pikes Peak Center on March 20.
Tickets are $58 to $88 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
The Grammy and Dove-award winning Adams is known as the "Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music." She's released a dozen albums since her 1988 debut, "Just as I Am," and is known for hits including "Take Me Away," "Living Proof," "Still I Rise" and "That Name." Her radio show, "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show," has been heard around the country for more than a decade.
Dove Award-winning Sapp is known for his singles "Sweeter as the Days Go By," "Perfect Peace," "Praise Him in Advance" and "Never Would Have Made It," which stayed at No. 1 on gospel and R&B radio for more than a year.