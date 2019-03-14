Bye-bye Oscar’s Tejon Street, 333 S. Tejon St., and hello Midtown Bar & Grill.
Owner Phil Duhon said on Facebook: “I will be closing Oscar’s Sunday, March 31st. We will reopen in mid-May as the Midtown Bar & Grill.”
Oscar’s has been a bustling bar on Tejon Street since 2003, in an area developing a nearby trendy restaurant row.
“I’m excited to reopen, with a completely updated and refreshed concept,” Duhon said. “We will have a new storefront, menu and open-air patio. We will offer American pub, sandwiches, burgers and gastro pub fare. Steaks cut to order and an exposed grilling station in the restaurant.”
And, Duhon said, “Classes will be offered in grilling entrees, appetizers and yes, even desserts. With the growth of downtown, breakfast will be in the immediate future. Classic cocktails, craft, domestic and import beers and a creative nonalcoholic drink menu will be at the forefront of the bar service. We will be a nonsmoking restaurant in its entirety. Inside as well as out.”
