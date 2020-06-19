The year of the drive-in movie continues.
Good Company Restaurant and Bar will once again invite patrons to a free screening of a yet to be announced family-friendly ’80s movie at 8:30 p.m. June 26. The eatery was one of the first establishments in Colorado Springs to kick off the trend with a screening of “Grease” in mid-May, followed by “Ghostbusters.”
The first film attracted 277 cars, and the second one pulled in 170.
“Cars were parked across the street,” says Good Company owner Wayne Intermill, “two football fields away just to be part of the feeling of the whole thing. They could hear their stereo, but could barely see it.”
Intermill expects to offer one family-friendly drive-in movie per month. There’s no requirement to order anything while you take in a flick. And the film’s audio will run through an FM transmitter, so people can stay inside their vehicles.
The restaurant and bar is now open for dine-in, to-go meals and curbside service. Go online to goodcompany bar.com for more details.
