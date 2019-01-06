FILM
Motion picture, drama
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Motion picture, musical or comedy
“Green Book”
Actress in a motion picture, drama
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Actor in a motion picture, drama
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Supporting actress in any motion picture
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Supporting actor in any motion picture
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Director, motion picture
Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Screenplay, motion picture
Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Motion picture, foreign language
“Roma” (Mexico)
Motion picture, animated
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse”
Original score, motion picture
Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Original song, motion picture
“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
TELEVISION
TV drama
“The Americans”
TV series, musical or comedy
“The Kominsky Method”
TV limited series or motion picture made for TV
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Actress in a TV series, drama
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Actor in a TV series, drama
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
———
©2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.