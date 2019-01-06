GoldenGlobes2019
Caption +

This image released by NBC shows Rami Malek accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role as Freddie Mercury in a scene from "Bohemian Rhapsody" during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

 Paul Drinkwater
Show MoreShow Less

FILM

Motion picture, drama

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Motion picture, musical or comedy

“Green Book”

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Supporting actress in any motion picture

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Supporting actor in any motion picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Director, motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Screenplay, motion picture

Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Motion picture, foreign language

“Roma” (Mexico)

Motion picture, animated

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse”

Original score, motion picture

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Original song, motion picture

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

TELEVISION

TV drama

“The Americans”

TV series, musical or comedy

“The Kominsky Method”

TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Actress in a TV series, drama

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Actor in a TV series, drama

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

———

©2019 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Load comments