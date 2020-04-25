When you’re not supposed to leave your house, wouldn’t it be nice to have a big ol’ house?

You’d think so.

But Alan Peak is, for the most part, just fine in his tiny house. If you’re going stir crazy at home, try quarantining in his 221-square-foot space.

Peak custom-built his tiny house about three years ago in hopes of living a simpler life. With how much time the seasoned fly fisher likes to spend outside, he didn’t need a big living space. Pre-pandemic, he would’ve told you, “I’m never really here.”

“I built it so I don’t have to be here, I could sleep here, I could enjoy special moments here,” Peak said. “That’s changed a little bit. I know it’ll go back somehow to the way it was.”

He’s been “here” more with a stay-at-home order in place.

“It has forced me to stay home and it has forced me to transition the house into something it wasn’t originally conceived to be,” Peak, who lives in a rural neighborhood in the Pikes Peak region, said.

When he moved in, he didn’t have Netflix or high-speed internet.

“Now, I have everything,” he said. “I have all the apps.”

He’s studying at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs — on the GI Bill — so he has schoolwork to keep him busy. He’s also been cooking more, putting to use one of the centerpieces of his house: a teal vintage stove.

And. “My beard has gotten a little longer.”

Peak says tiny house dwellers like him are “absolutely” more suited for quarantine.

“I don’t have to worry about money or the future, because I don’t have as much debt as the normal person,” he said. “I think we’re counting our lucky stars that it’s not a liability. When we’re done with this, however long it takes, if it’s tomorrow or five years, we get to continue to do the things we hold dearest. And a lot of that is because of the small spaces we’ve created.”

Life during the coronavirus is a little different for Emily Gerde, who lives in a tiny house outside Steamboat Springs with her husband and two kids. She home-schools their 6-year-old son.

“My kids have definitely felt stir crazy with this,” Gerdy said. “They’re used to being outside and out and about. Especially my 6-year-old, he wants to play hockey and go to the playground with his friends.”

Instead, they’ve spent more time inside their 325-square-foot home. One challenge?

“You can’t go to a new place,” she said. “My friends who live in big houses are like, ‘When we get bored, we’ll go upstairs or we’ll go to a different room.’”

As Gerdy recently wrote on the family’s Facebook page, Tiny House Big Moments, “We are a super active family and normally spend our days out in the community. We are being patient with ourselves and just accepting the extra screen time. Excited to get back to our community.”

The family of four is used to their space.

“You design the tiny house for your family,” Gerdy said. “We could be in the dead of winter and be stuck in the house and be fine.”

Recent weeks have reminded Gerdy why they chose this lifestyle in the first place. They wanted to raise their kids to appreciate community and nature more than possessions. And they wanted to be closer, literally, as a family.

“In some ways, tiny house living can make these sorts of situations easier,” she said. “We have that mindset of we’re used to going outside a lot. And we have our routine down already.”

“It’s forcing people to slow down,” she added. “It’s kind of forcing people to see what we see.”

Finishing his schoolwork with a sunny forest view, Peak has no complaints from the inside of his tiny house.

After two deployments in Iraq, where he lived in small spaces for months at a time, it’s also not anything new for him.

“With that perspective, it doesn’t feel that isolated or stir crazy,” he said. “I think it’s calming. And I can get a lot of work done.”

He is looking forward to giving his vintage stove a break and returning to his favorite restaurants. And going fishing with friends.

“As I’ve been saying to my friends, this summer is going to be sweeter,” Peak said. “We’re going to spend a lot of time outside this summer.”