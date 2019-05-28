Formerly Denver Comic Con, the rebranded Denver Pop Culture Con kicks off its ninth year this weekend. More than 100,000 guests are expected to see cosplayers, artists and a wide range of pop culture-themed activities. The biggest draw, though, is likely the star of the DC movie, "Shazam!" Zachary Levi will be in town Saturday and Sunday to pose for pics and sign autographs.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: One day admission tickets range from $44-$60.50, three-day adult passes are $93.50, admission for kids 3-12 is $8.25 per day
Fun fact: Denver Pop Culture Con has had many big-name guests — William Shatner, Nathan Fillion, Stephen Amell, Millie Bobby Brown and "Weird Al" Yankovic to name a few. But Jason "Aquaman" Momoa had the biggest impact. A photo of Momoa with his arm around a woman while holding her husband at bay went viral in 2018.
Terry Terrones, THE GAZETTE