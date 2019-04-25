Do you love bacon and beer? Of course you do.
Foodies from all over Colorado are invited to come and experience The 2019 Denver Bacon and Beer Classic. The event takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Broncos Stadium in Denver, Colorado. This unique festival features more than 100 different types of craft beer, 30+ bacon-inspired dishes, music, and a variety of outdoor games including giant Jenga and cornhole.
Sip on craft beer with unlimited tastings from regional breweries and eat your heart out with gourmet bacon dishes from some of the best local chefs in the area.
There’s also a Hormel® bacon eating contest and blind beer tasting tests for those feeling extra adventurous. Guests must be 21 years of age to attend. Ticket prices range from $75 to $119. Get more details here.
