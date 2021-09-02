Neither a passport nor a travel visa is required when dining at Ambli Global Cuisine, where it’s possible to enjoy foods from around the world without leaving town.
Its University Village shopping center location aside, Ambli does transport diners through a variety of international dishes ranging from Asia to Central America, from Africa to the Mediterranean, and more. The scallops entree I ordered didn’t necessarily represent a specific region, but if it did, I would certainly add it to my travel bucket list.
First, though, the appetizers. The descriptions of several, identified on the menu as either “Lite Starters” or “Heavier Starters,” are tempting. These include beef gyozas ($12) filled with flank steak, ginger and kimchi; and potato croquettes ($12). The latter are served with guacamole and fresh tomatillo salsa. We opted for the lobster shooters ($16), and it was evident we were in good company based on the number of other tables ordering the same thing. Our server acknowledged the shooters are popular.
Four cubes of lobster, each more than a dainty bite, are covered with proportionately sized pieces of wonton wrappers, then fried. The results are four miniature dumplings served in diminutive ceramic cups shaped like shot glasses filled with red curry. It’s hard to imagine lobster could be upstaged by anything, but the sweet coconut milk and slightly spicy flavors of the sauce did just that. I enjoy lobster, but I would even forgo it simply to savor the curry.
Several varieties of sushi are also available, ranging in price from $12 to $25.
The menu features only eight entrees, and one of those is simply a variation of the protein: chicken or Mahi Mahi. Our order included the previously mentioned scallops ($36) and short rib ($32).
Seared and beautifully caramelized, the scallops were buttery and served on sweet potato slices with a creamy, silky wild mushroom sauce. The combination of the ingredients was surprisingly successful both in flavors and textures. Ambli fell in line with most restaurants when it comes to serving size: three scallops. Admittedly I’m often disappointed at the number; nonetheless I am usually completely sated by the end of the meal. Sure, I would have eaten more, but it would have been unnecessary excess.
The fork-tender short rib was braised in roasted garlic au jus and served with a risotto croquette. The only thing needed to improve this entree was a slice or two of a hard-crusted bread to sop up the rich, meaty juices. The croquette, although a small serving, was crispy and cheesy. Our exceptional server, Doug, identified this as being an American dish.
Doug’s knowledge of the cuisine and ability to offer more information than what’s offered in the menu descriptions is impressive. In fact, all aspects of service were exemplary. Water glasses were never empty and plates were whisked away once obvious we were finished. The pacing was smooth, allowing time to savor one dish before moving onto the next.
One possible caveat is the menu frequently changes. According to Doug, this can be anywhere from every few weeks to every few months. The proteins stay the same, he said, so there will always be fish, chicken, vegetarian and beef entrees. It’s the preparations that vary. Like travel, dining is an adventure.
Ambli Global Cuisine
Description: Fine dining representing various foods.
Location: 5278 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 160
Contact: 308-5579; www.amblidenver.com/ambli-colorado-springs
Prices: $22-$44
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dish: Lobster shooters.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.