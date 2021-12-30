Just a couple of years after coming together, the Gilmore Family Band is playing its final show for now in the Pikes Peak region this weekend before relocating.

As the family behind the band plans to move to Boulder in January, they announced a New Year’s Eve farewell show is set for Friday at Blue Moose Tavern in Green Mountain Falls, the town they currently call home.

In a Facebook post, the band they're moving away to "pursue a better life for our family and hopefully open up some new doors musically."

Since forming in November 2019, the Gilmore Family Band has played popular shows at area venues such as Armadillo Ranch and Front Range Barbecue. They also focused on writing new music as live shows were shut down amid the pandemic.

The family band was a new venture for Jason Gilmore, a member of the Colorado Springs music scene for the last 20 years. He previously played in bands such as Woodshed Red and Creating a Newsense.

As they wrote on Facebook, the band plans to return for occasional shows in Colorado Springs in the future.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our various musical projects over the years," the post said.

The Gilmore Family Band's free show starts at 8 p.m. Friday.