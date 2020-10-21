Chef Robert Burnett, owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is offering several seafood specials including Cajun seasoned tenderloin filet and grilled shrimp over whipped potatoes ($34.95), crab-stuffed blackened redfish over saffron rice ($29.95), and broiled red snapper with rosemary steamed potatoes ($29.95).
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
Halloween happenings
Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N Tejon St., has some howling good events scheduled for Oct. 31. Kick off the evening with a tasting menu 5:30 to 8 p.m. For $100 you get an amuse of akaushi beef carpaccio, shrimp roulade, spaghetti squash, tuna tataki, sunchoke, lamb shank dulma, risotto, Cape Cod diver scallop, akaushi beef tenderloin, milk and honey and textures of pear.
At 8 p.m., party animals can take part in the Heaven and Hell Halloween Mask-erade held at all three of the eating venues: Bird Tree Cafe, District Elleven and Mood Tapas Bar. For $45 per person, you get tickets for three cocktails, snacks, and entry in a costume contest. The party will allow you to travel between the three adjoined spaces for cocktails, snacks, music by DJ Craftmatic and a costume contest with cash prizes of $1,000 (first place) and $250 (second place). Details: 422-9712, facebook.com/MoodTapasBar.
