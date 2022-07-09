If you go

What: Lavender Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16-17

Where: Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Price: Tickets cost $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $9 for kids ages 3-15. Admission is free for ages 2 and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific time. There will be no onsite ticket sales. For more information, visit botanicgardens.org.