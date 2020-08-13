Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has still not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
A drive-in movie series kicks off at Red Rocks this weekend with “Grease” on Thursday, “Straight Outta Compton” on Friday, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Saturday and “The Goonies” on Sunday. Tickets, which cost $59.50 per car, are available at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com. Films will be shown on an LED screen in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and is showing “Grown Ups” and “Inception.” this weekend. Movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartdrivein.com
This weekend’s showings include “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing.” Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In’s weekend lineup includes “Zookeeper,” “Talladega Nights” and “Grown Ups” each night. The first movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “The Sandlot” on Friday and “Princess Bride” on Saturday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
