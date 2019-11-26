For Peter Ziek and alpacas, it was love at first sight.
“I did a double take,” Ziek said. “I said, ‘What are those? Those are really cute.’”
The sighting happened 20 years ago and inspired Ziek and his wife, Barbara, to purchase two alpacas and some land. Each animal cost $15,000, he said.
Back then, they were in their 50s and had put two kids through college. They asked themselves, “What do we want to do when we grow up?”
Despite having zero farming experience, the Zieks felt the nudge to raise alpacas.
“We said, ‘OK, when we retire, what are we going to do?’” Ziek said. “I certainly didn’t want to sit around watching television all day.”
Their retirement, if you can call it that, has been anything but boring. As owners of Wild Hair Alpacas in Black Forest, Peter and Barbara Ziek have 110 alpacas and sell products made from their fiber, which is fine and extremely soft.
“There’s something magical about these animals,” Ziek said, describing alpacas as gentle, smart and safe, as well as calming to be around. “That’s the magic. You walk out to the barn and you feel relaxed. You feel good.”
The Zieks want more people around the Pikes Peak region to experience that magic.
So, with a dozen or so farms that make up the South Eastern Colorado Alpaca Breeders group, they started the Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza.
The free event returns for its 14th year on Saturday and Sunday at the Black Forest Community Club.
At the extravaganza, 14 local farmers and artisans will be set up to teach people about alpacas and sell handmade products, ranging from gloves to scarves to felt decor.
The most popular item tends to be alpaca socks, Ziek says, because “they’re warmer than anything else.”
Visitors can also meet and feed alpacas.
“It’s a chance to be introduced to the animals,” Ziek said. “And to find out why we’ve fallen in love with them. Unless they are very strange people, they will fall in love.”
He expects the event to draw 1,000 people over two days. That number will include plenty of attendees who have come back each year since the Alpaca Extravaganza started in 2006.
“They say, ‘We have to come up, I need to get my alpaca fix,’” Ziek said.
He and his wife are in their mid-70s now. He says their decision to buy those two alpacas years ago has paid off.
“It’s done everything we wanted,” Ziek said. “It keeps us social and keeps us active.”
And it keeps them happy.
“You can’t be depressed around an alpaca,” he said. “Anytime you don’t feel up to snuff, go out and play with them. You’ll be smiling.”