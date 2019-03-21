In a recent Pikes Pick, I lobbied for Illegal Pete’s to bring its Mexican delights to Colorado Springs. Good news: A business rep tells me we’ve been on the “short list.” Better news: I found an equivalent that does more than hold me over.
I recently stopped into Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s new location at 3111 N. Chestnut St. off Fillmore Street. And boy, have I been missing out. Tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas galore. Did I mention the exotic Beeritas? Beer is plunged into a house margarita, creating a thirst-slaking drink to complement the shredded brisket taco.
Click here for more local dining news.