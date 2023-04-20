Come on down this weekend to celebrate the start of spring at the annual Spring Craft and Gift Show.

The craft expo at Norris Penrose Event Center will be hosted by Son Shine Shows and will feature more than 170 local and national vendors.

Throughout the weekend, you can browse a wide array of goods like jewelry, home decor, art and gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day, said Todd Theisen, co-owner of Son Shine Shows.

The show will have lots of food items as well, including gourmet sauces, baked goods and treats.

“There’s a very huge variety of products, which we like,” he said.

A local band called Backstage Pass will be playing the show on Saturday and Sunday between noon and 2 p.m., Theisen said.

“They’ll be rockin’ it,” he said.

The annual Spring Craft Show started in 2019, Theisen said. Now, after several years affected by the pandemic, Theisen hopes to see more people enjoying themselves at the show.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Let’s get out there,” he said. “We feel like this is going to be the time where people are going to start coming out, they’re going to want to be doing stuff.”

The show is made for all ages, with Son Shine Shows’ informal slogan being “family friendly fun for everyone,” Theisen said. Family is a big part of business for Son Shine Shows, he said, especially since the company was founded with Theisen’s son, Parker.

Kids under 12 also receive free admission.

“It’s just an awesome day,” he said. “Everyone’s invited. It’s a family show.”

The show is popular among vendors, too, with most of them returning year after year, Theisen said.

As far as tickets, admission for adults is $5 while seniors and those 12-18 can get in for $3. Parking for the event is free.

There’s also some good news if you’re trying to save a buck — let admissions know if you saw an ad for the show when coming in to save a dollar, Theisen said.