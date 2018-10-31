7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: $21-$23; pikespeak center.com or 520-7469. Watch the trailer: goo.gl/QH5ayA
Legendary ski and snowboard filmmaker Warren Miller died in January at age 93, but his films continue to inspire winter-sports enthusiasts worldwide.
For more than five decades, the ski instructor-turned-cinematographer chronicled the sport of alpine skiing with more than 500 feature and promotional films. Along with footage of athletes conquering challenging terrain, Miller’s signature was his voiceover with plenty of corny jokes and wisecracks.
“Looking back on what set my films apart, it was the emphasis on entertaining people, which means making them laugh,” Miller wrote in his autobiography, “Freedom Found: My Life Story.”
Ask about any seasoned skier or rider what gets them pumped for ski season, and the answer likely includes watching one of Miller’s picturesque movies.
"These movies mark the unofficial start of winter for skiers across the country," said Josh Haskins, who has produced 19 Warren Miller Entertainment films including this one.
The latest, 2018’s “Face of Winter,” will be presented by sponsor Volkswagen at Pikes Peak Center on Friday and Saturday. All moviegoers will be entered to win nightly prizes such as swag and ski vacations.
"With Warren's passing this year we did do a large tribute to him at the end of the movie, and throughout the film many athletes tell stories about their connection to him," Haskins said. "We always want to circle back to Warren and remind people where the films started and who started this legacy."
Athletes including Jonny Moseley, the film's main narrator; Marcus Caston; Amie Engerbretson; Seth Wescott; Forrest Jillson; Kaylin Richardson; Dash Longe; Anna Segal; Michael “Bird” Shaffer; and U.S. cross country gold medalist Jessie Diggins visit some of Miller’s favorite ski haunts, from Chamonix to New Zealand.
"When choosing athletes for the films we research who's at the top of the sport and what direction we want to go with the film. It also depends on where we're going, what time of year and who's available to work with us. It's a bit of a chess game," Haskins said.
“The film is for anyone whose life (whether they realize it or not) was impacted by Warren Miller,” says Andy Hawk, managing director of Warren Miller Entertainment. “We are all the face of winter — from the athletes to the audience to the locals in far-off destinations or even at our home mountain. Warren recognized this, and this year’s film celebrates that.”
Miller sold WME to his son, Kurt, in 1989. The company has been owned by Boulder-based Active Interest Media since 2013.
Haskins said 2019 will be the 70th anniversary of Warren Miller Entertainment, and next year's Warren Miller film will be something special.
"For sure next year we'll tap into Warren's voice and some classic scenes from the past. Going forward I think we'll always have a place in the movies for Warren," he said.
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM