This is for all the Gen. William Jackson Palmer and Glen Eyrie fans. Rocky Mountain PBS’ original history series “Colorado Experience” will explore Palmer's English Tudor-style castle in an upcoming episode. The episode airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
For those who can’t wait, you can view it earlier during a free screening party at the castle, 3820 N. 30th St. It’s 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and includes snacks, music and a panel discussion. RSVP for your spot: rmpbs.org/coloradoexperience/events.