Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from Breckenridge to Denver.

The inside of the wood cabin is as cozy as you’d hope. And the food — I got a turkey melt and a side salad — is just as comforting. I didn’t have phone service, so the meal truly felt like an escape.

The small menu is full of hearty options, like a burger (which Eat This, Not That called the best burger in Colorado) and a short rib sandwich and two types of chili: green and red. The Shaggy Sheep also serves fresh baked goods, so I got a peanut butter cookie to enjoy on my drive back to Colorado Springs.