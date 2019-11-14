Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from Breckenridge to Denver.
The inside of the wood cabin is as cozy as you’d hope. And the food — I got a turkey melt and a side salad — is just as comforting. I didn’t have phone service, so the meal truly felt like an escape.
The small menu is full of hearty options, like a burger (which Eat This, Not That called the best burger in Colorado) and a short rib sandwich and two types of chili: green and red. The Shaggy Sheep also serves fresh baked goods, so I got a peanut butter cookie to enjoy on my drive back to Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs food and drink picks
When our staff discovers something they love—they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates.
