For Halloween, The Gazette asked students in grades one through eight to come up with 250-word endings to an unfinished spooky story written by reporter Stephanie Earls. More than 150 young writers took up the challenge, wrapping the tale of a pumpkin patch gone weird with endings that were twisty and gusty, that transported judges to familiar eerie terrain as well as places far from the beaten path.
First place went to seventh grader Jordyn Blackmore, whose ending followed one of the main characters down a pumpkin-y rabbit hole and into a surreal world that we may have glimpsed before, but definitely not from this angle.
Second and third places, respectively, also went to seventh graders: Isabell DeBolt and Jasmine Liley.
Here’s the story intro, with Blackmore’s ending:
A female pumpkin flower looks like an upside down Kleenex ghost.
“Except it’s green and orange and you probably shouldn’t blow your nose into it,” said Claire, eliciting a chorus of giggles from the half-dozen Brownie Scouts visiting her house for a gardening demonstration.
The girls followed her through the gate and into the garden patch, where in late spring Claire had planted a handful of pumpkin seeds. They had to step carefully to avoid trampling the finger-thick vines that now snaked, well, everywhere. The backyard looked like the Jolly Green Giant had stumbled by and spilled his giant salad.
“All those flowers you see are pumpkin plant flowers, but the only ones that can grow into pumpkins are the ones that have that ‘ghost head’ on the bottom,” Claire said. “And that’s only if a bee visits and deposits some pollen.”
She’d been out to tend the patch that morning, and it had been full of baby girl flowers on the verge of blooming. Now she couldn’t find a single one.
Claire was bent over, searching, when she felt a tap on her shoulder. It was a 10-year-old named Mia, who was wide-eyed and pointing at a spot just up ahead.
“Is that a pumpkin?”
Claire looked. It was indeed a pumpkin, the biggest she had ever seen. It was at least as tall as her knees, and it seemed to be growing before their very eyes. As Claire picked her way closer, she heard a rustling sound as plate-sized leaves were displaced by supernatural growth. By the time she reached it, the pumpkin was as tall as her waist and it was still going, bulging through a series of contortions, the color of its skin morphing from green to orange.
It stopped when it was roughly the size of her dad’s minivan.
“I’ve never seen a pumpkin like that at Safeway,” said Mia, as she slowly circled the monster gourd.
“Hey! There’s a little door over here and it’s got a ‘Welcome’ sign on it.”
Before Claire could stop her, Mia had pushed open the door and disappeared inside.
(First place, by Jordyn Blackmore)
Mia climbed into this mysterious door that she had discovered. She felt the wet, cold and muddy ground on her hands and knees; the only light she could see was the slightest from the door she climbed in, which seemed hundreds of yards away, when she only had crawled a few feet.
There was something about that crawl space that pulled her in and intrigued her, she wasn’t afraid. Mia climbed further, and the door she entered through was gone. Instead, a bright orange light blinded her, paired with a roaring sound, and suddenly Mia was in the middle of a street.
This was not an ordinary street though: the houses were made of black twisted metal and it was dark outside with what she could make out to be fast vehicles zooming past her. Mia saw what she made out to be people just like humans walking their dogs, but they didn’t look like people, they looked like creatures that were upside down.
Suddenly, she saw herself in a reflection. She looked like a creature with pale white skin and black and white dress. Mia slowly stood up and the girl that looked like her on the other side of the street did too, as Mia walked, so did this other girl. They mimicked each other to the point where they aligned exactly, face-to-face.
“Bye…” the girl said.
“But, how do I get out?” Mia replied.
“Oh,” the spectre laughed, “you’re not leaving, I am…”