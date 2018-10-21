Ask a horror buff to curate a seasonal watch list, and you’ll be asked to tighten your request. Do you want comedy, sci-fi or surreal? Stuff that’ll make you spill your popcorn or slow-burn and corrupt your sleep?
But one need not be a fan of fear to appreciate a good Fangoria-style screen fest, especially at Halloween. So for your viewing (dis)pleasure, a collection of genre-hewing and -bending recommendations from The Gazette’s features staff.
Stephanie Earls
1. “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) — Because the scariest horror movies are the ones that remind us what real monsters look like.
2. “Hellraiser” (1987) — Ruined Rubik’s Cube for me. Forever.
3. “Dead Alive” (1992) — It’s not the zombie mom-to-be, nor the lawnmower zombie massacre, that makes this early Peter Jackson horror-comedy — aka the “bloodiest movie ever” — so awfully memorable. They help, though.
4. “Hereditary” (2018) — I was going to skip this until my sister showed me the review by Kiwi parenting and movie blogger Emily Writes. To paraphrase her response, and mine, “NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO.”
5. “John Carpenter’s Cigarette Burns” (2005) — This hour-long episode of Showtime’s “Masters of Horror” has Norman Reedus questing for a legendary lost film so abominable that even a fleeting viewing earns damnation.
6. Speaking of senses, two TV offerings: The “Doctor Who” episode “Blink” (2007), and, from season four of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Hush” (1999). Steel all your nerves and check them out.
7. “The Sixth Sense” (1999) — Sure it loses some punch when you know the twist, but this Bruce Willis shudder-fest still spooks me.
8. “The Dark Crystal” (1982) — The father of The Muppets, Jim Henson, also spawned this fever dream of puppetry that haunts me to this day. If I ever need a safe word, it will be Skeksis.
9. “Absentia” (2011) — This shoestring retelling of a familiar childhood tale is a dark suburban fable that left lingering chills.
10. “Snowpiercer” (2013) — I love you, Tilda Swinton, but you creep me out in this movie, set in a post-apocalyptic ice age with caste-based society members aboard a high-speed train. The difference between first class and coach is more than leg room.
Seth Boster
1. “Carrie” (1976) — It’s the best screen adaptation of a Stephen King novel.
2. “Nightmare Before Christmas” — Jack Skellington reigns supreme as the king of Halloween, the ultimate creation from Halloween’s ultimate imagination, that of Tim Burton.
3. “Donnie Darko” — Not a Halloween movie, you say? This is my list, and I say the humanoid rabbit of Donnie’s dreams is as Halloween as it gets.
4. “Hocus Pocus” — No movie on this list stirs as much nostalgia. Every year a whole generation has teenage Max to thank for resurrecting the three witches to wreak havoc once more in Salem.
5. “Harry Potter” — I hear your shrieks: “‘Harry Potter’ is no Halloween movie!” And I say again: This is my list, and the boy wizard and Hogwarts are essential to my Octobers.
6. “What We Do in the Shadows” — In 2014, this mockumentary, well, sort of hid in the shadows. Three vampire roommates grapple with dish duties and friendships with prospective victims in a creative take on “horror.”
7. “Monster House” — I like Halloween movies more animated than disturbing. The house next door is sinister, and only three youngsters know it, so trick-or-treaters are in trouble. The end, though, is touching.
8. “Evil Dead” (1981) — The dark 2013 remake missed the comedy. The original was dark comedy done right, featuring silly college kids, a creepy cabin in the woods and a small army of fiends.
9. “Cabin in the Woods” — College kids retreat to a cabin and unleash a band of zombies. This was the great, modern take on “Evil Dead.”
10.“The Witch” — This was one of the best movies I saw in 2015. It’s very disturbing. A Puritan family is banished to the woods, where a curse befalls them.
Jennifer Mulson
1. “Don’t Look Now” — I love scary movies that don’t rely on gore and special effects. This 1973 film does the trick. You can feel the dread build from the start. And that ending, friends, that ending.
2. “The Shining” — Forever burned into my brain: the sky-high view of the family’s Beetle driving the winding roads to their doom, Jack Nicholson furiously typing in the foyer and the reveal of his eerie words.
3. “Rosemary’s Baby” — A woman in her most precarious state conspired against by her most trusted person. I’ll forever be suspicious of neighbors who bring me pretty jewelry or smoothies.
4. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” — Motto of this 1978 creeper? Don’t sleep. This flick also has a good moral. Don’t become a pod person, somebody who’s like everybody else.
5. “Amityville II: The Possession” — I watched this as a kid. Big mistake. Why were no adults keeping tabs? This 1982 incarnation is the creepiest of the “Amityville” movies.
6. “Night of the Living Dead” — I watched this in the light of day but couldn’t sleep all night for fear zombies would break into my house and rip the tender flesh from my bones.
7. “The Visit” — What could go wrong during a visit to grandma and grandpa? Everything. M. Night Shyamalan employed a plot twist as good as that in his “The Sixth Sense.” Neither time did I see it coming.
8. “Candyman” — How many of us, after watching this 1992 movie, stood in our bathroom and dared utter the word “Candyman” five times?
9. “The Ring” — Hey, what’s this VHS tape? Lemme check it out. Why’s that little girl who needs a hairbrush crawling out of my TV?
10. “Paranormal Activity” — Such a simple idea and so well-executed.
Terry Terrones
1. “Aliens” — Some might find “Alien” scarier, and they’d have a point. But regardless of genre, this film is a classic.
2. “Predator” — Scary? Check. Intimidating protagonist who can slice you in half? Check. A yoked Arnold Schwarzenegger spouting one-liners? Check and mate.
3. “The Dead Zone” — Christopher Walken can see the future but only predict tragedy in this Stephen King adaptation.
4. “The Shining” — A brilliant cast, fantastic material and it’s even set at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. Doesn’t get much scarier than that.
5. “The Blair Witch Project” — This still gives me nightmares. The ending will mess with your head for days. Good luck getting any sleep.
6. “The Mist” — Frank Darabont and Stephen King make a heck of a team, as in “The Shawshank Redemption.” They come through once again with this movie and its gut-wrenching conclusion.
7. “Scanners” — If you’re older than 40, certain scenes from this scary film never will be erased from your memory banks. This movie traumatized any kid who grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
8. “Disturbia” — Back in Shia LaBeouf’s early days, he starred in this highly rewatchable film loosely based on Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.” A little humor, mixed with mystery and horror, makes for a great film.
9. “Tremors” — I prefer my scary movies to be heavily quotable, and this one — with plenty of humor — fits the bill from start to finish. If I ever run into Kevin Bacon, I’m going to yell, “Can you fly, you sucker!?!”
10. “The Thing” — This classic horror film has a number of versions, but my favorite is the 1982 rendition directed by John Carpenter and starring Kurt Russell.