Video journalist Hannah Tran took first place and reporter Stephanie Earls earned two honors this week in The Society for Features Journalism 2019 Excellence-In-Features Awards.
In all, The Gazette received six awards in the annual contest recognizing the best in features journalism from North American news organizations with circulations up to 90,000.
Tran won for video storytelling with “Discarded Beauty,” a compelling look inside the ArtoCade festival in Trinidad. “A beautifully shot and tightly edited piece,” judges remarked. “Heartfelt, honest and an important reminder that art is a critical piece of one’s humanity – and that it shouldn’t be forgone when someone is incarcerated.”
Earls garnered a third-place award for general feature with her moving account of Joshua Salmoiraghi’s battle against cancer. “The intimate and everyday struggle of a family facing the unimaginable comes alive through Earls’ precise and beautiful writing,” judges noted.
Displaying her wide range of writing and reporting skills, Earls also won third for sports feature with a first-person piece on burro racing in Victor. Judges called it “a fun piece that kept us laughing.”
The Gazette claimed top prize for special section with Colorful Colorado, a compilation of stories and photos from around the state. In 2018, the magazine was named runner-up in the contest. Reporters Seth Boster and Jennifer Mulson produced quality prose while director of photography Christian Murdock and his staff supplied stunning images. Nichole Montanez put it all together in a sleek design.
“The writing is captivating, and the photos are gorgeous in this special section,” judges said. “If the idea is to entice visitors to see these places, then this section does its job.”
The Gazette finished third for best features digital presence with OutThereColorado.com, an online platform dedicated to the state’s bustling outdoors scene. “A job well done in a tough category,” the judges noted. Austin360.com from the Austin American-Statesman and NOLA.com from the Times-Picayune finished first and second, respectively.
Features editor Nathan Van Dyne earned honorable mention for sports feature with his first-person account of being rescued off Mt. Shavano following a knee injury near 14,000 feet.