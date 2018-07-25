Rock Ledge Ranch tent
Caption +

TheatreWorks' Shakespeare at the Ranch in a tent at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site kicks of Thursday with "Macbeth."

 File
Show MoreShow Less

Gazette Features intern Haley Witt was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday. Witt talked about a few of the stories in this week's GO! section including TheatreWorks' Shakespeare at the Ranch offerings which kick off with "Macbeth" on Thursday and Colorado Grown Family Fun Day at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Saturday.

Tags

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.