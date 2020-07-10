For the fourth time in seven years, The Gazette's daily Life sections and weekly GO! magazine have been named among the top three in North America.

The Gazette finished runner-up to the Austin American-Statesman in Division 1 of the annual Society for Features Journalism contest. Division 1 includes those publications with up to 90,000 circulation in the U.S. and Canada.

"The Colorado Springs Gazette feature sections introduce you to what you must see and do as well as everyday people doing special things," contest judges wrote. "The presentation makes the stories and photos pop off the page and gives readers an easy way to consider what books to read and movies to see."

The Gazette took third place in the sweepstakes category, which honors the three publications that earn the most awards. The Gazette won five: a first in diversity in digital features and four seconds in section, special section, features digital presence and video storytelling.

Seth Boster claimed the top prize in diversity in digital features for “Lost and found at the auction," a story about a couple who runs an auction house in the Springs. The category honors any arts and entertainment, features or lifestyle topic that highlights the diversity within a publication's audience.

"A greatly enjoyable read," one judge commented.

The OutThere Colorado team of Spencer McKee and Breanna Sneeringer won second in best features digital presence: "An authoritative look at the cool things to do in Colorado, this website is useful and fun," one judge wrote.

Multimedia editor Katie Klann finished runner-up in video storytelling for “The Time We Shared,” a piece focusing on a Springs woman who turned to art as her husband was fighting cancer. One judge commented: "This lovely vignette is well-paced and weaves nicely the dual themes of an artist’s passion and love and loss."

The Colorful Colorado magazine produced by Christian Murdock, Nichole Montanez and Boster was honored for the third straight year, following up 2019's win with a second-place finish. "The written profiles bring the characters and places to life, and the photography more than adequately captures the scenery," one judge remarked.