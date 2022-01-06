Voting begins this weekend for all the best in Colorado Springs. Vote for your Gazette Best of the Springs 2022 favorites Friday through Feb. 13.
More than 8,000 readers helped select the top nominations in 300-plus categories, moving those choices onto the ballot for voters. There will be gold, silver and bronze honorees announced in the spring and featured online and in a special commemorative magazine.
Find the “Reader Picks” nominees in six fields: Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Family & Health, Food & Drink, Services & Professionals and Shopping. Mark your entry for the best. Comments in support are encouraged. An email address is required for each person voting.
Those voting are eligible for prizes if they mark their best in at least 10 categories and write comments in support. Five voters will receive $100 gift cards to a Best of the Springs winner of their choice. One voter receives a $500 gift card to a Best of the Springs winner.
Even though 2021 brought with it a second year of COVID-19 disruption, there are hundreds of Best of the Springs standouts to salute. Favorites that closed during the year were eligible for nominations.
To vote: thebestofthesprings.com
