Who says you have to be in the same room with Garth Brooks to see Garth Brooks in concert?
The country superstar will put on a one-night-only concert later this month that will air on-screen at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country.
That includes at least five Colorado drive-ins.
The concert, set for June 27, is slated to stream at drive-in theaters across the state including the Tennyson Arts Pop-Up Drive-In in Denver, the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista, the Tru Vu Drive-in in Delta, the Star Drive-In in Montrose as well as an outdoor area in downtown Denver, according to a press release.
That's just so far. Additional drive-in locations could be added in the coming days.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Each $100 will admit one car or truck.
The show, performed in Nashville, will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health rules. The concert will begin at dusk.
Brooks will perform exclusively for this drive-in event, which surely will feature the country singer's hits such as "Friends in Low Places," "The Dance" and "If Tomorrow Never Comes."
Brooks announced the concert last week on "Good Morning America" saying that each outdoor site should hold at least 250 vehicles.
"They're gonna run it just like a regular concert," Brooks said on "GMA." "This is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules for every individual state. You get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing."
Produced by Encore Live, the concert is billed as the "largest ever one-night concert to play outdoor theaters across the US and Canada."