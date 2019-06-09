52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Evan Agostini
DENVER — More than 80,000 people crowded into Broncos Stadium at Mile High to see Garth Brooks on Saturday night – the biggest crowd in the venue’s history.

That means it’s fair to say the country superstar has lots of friends in Mile High places (GET IT?!), and it looks like the love is mutual.

“Epic is an understatement!” Brooks tweeted. “Denver, YOU just gave me the GREATEST night of my career! THANK YOU!!”

