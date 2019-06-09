DENVER — More than 80,000 people crowded into Broncos Stadium at Mile High to see Garth Brooks on Saturday night – the biggest crowd in the venue’s history.
That means it’s fair to say the country superstar has lots of friends in Mile High places (GET IT?!), and it looks like the love is mutual.
“Epic is an understatement!” Brooks tweeted. “Denver, YOU just gave me the GREATEST night of my career! THANK YOU!!”
Epic is an understatement! Denver, YOU just gave me the GREATEST night of my career! THANK YOU!! love, g #GARTHinDENVER pic.twitter.com/PzsPCuPUpc— Garth Brooks (@Garthbrooks7777) June 9, 2019
Read more at 9News.com.