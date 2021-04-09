CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat — the Daddy of 'Em All is just around the corner and Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has announced its 2021 night show schedule.
Garth Brooks will kick off the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23.
Other headliners this summer include Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett.
Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Restless Road, Ned Ledoux, Rhett Akins, John King and Ashley McBryde are also scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021.
Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows go on sale Thursday, April 15 at CFDRodeo.com.