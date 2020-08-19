As students return to University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, so will its Gallery of Contemporary Art.
GOCA at Ent Center for the Arts will reopen by appointment starting Tuesday. Health guidelines will be in place, including a limit of 10 visitors at a time and required face coverings and physical distancing. The gallery also will be sanitized between visits.
The 45-minute visits must be scheduled at least one day in advance and will be available 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Groups up to 10 are allowed. Go online to tickets.uccspresents.org to make a reservation.
Currently on display is the multimedia installation "Seat of Learning," by New Mexico-based artists Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn. It explores how we can find meaning in every day objects. It opened in February before closing due to the pandemic in March.
The artists will discuss their project as part of the UCCS Visiting Artists & Critics Series. The free Zoom conversation takes place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Register online at tickets.uccspresents.org.