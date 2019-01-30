GalaxyFest 2019 preview
Time to get your first pop culture fix of the year as GalaxyFest returns this weekend. The annual event, which began in 2012, is the longest-running local con of its kind and offers something for everyone. No matter your preference — comics, sci-fi, steampunk or collectibles — your inner geek likely will find it here.
Several thousand people attended last year’s event, including celebrities from shows and films such as “Spaceballs” “Star Trek” and “Sesame Street,” plus a plethora of artists, cosplayers and authors. GalaxyFest, loaded with panels, artists and merchandise, always attracts a fun crowd.
This year’s lineup is more diverse than ever, with celebrity guests coming from a wide range of geek culture. Attendees will get a chance to meet and chat with Noah Hathaway (“Battlestar Galactica,” “The Never Ending Story”), Michael Copon (“One Tree Hill,” “Power Rangers Time Force”), Tracee Lee Cocco (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and three-time Emmy winner Sainty Nelsen (“The Bay,” “Trolls”).
Rock trio Kazha will perform Friday night. Comedian Jonny Bratsveen, who appeared on the Kevin Hart series “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, will perform Friday as well. The Brain Eaters, a local Misfits cover band, will perform Saturday night.
If you’d like to hang with your fellow geeks in a more mature setting, GalaxyFest’s adult-only events start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday for guests 18 and older and run late into the night. For those looking to party the night away with like-minded adults, GalaxyFest has you covered.
Three days of pop culture fun can be challenging to squeeze into a weekend, so just get a taste of GalaxyFest if you like.
The event is free from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, and Sunday is Family Day, with children 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult.
Terry Terrones, The Gazette, terry.terrones@gazette.com