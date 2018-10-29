Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will bring his "Beyond the Fluffy" tour to The Broadmoor World Arena next year.
The popular performer will be in town April 13. Tickets start at $43 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
Iglesias will star in two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix next year and is working on the Netflix comedy series "Mr. Iglesias," where he stars as a high school teacher who teaches gifted but misfit kids. The show will premiere next year.
He's known for his comedy shows "I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy" and "Hot & Fluffy," and for roles in many films, such as "Magic Mike," "Coco" and "Ferdinand."