Colorado Springs’ G44 Gallery will welcome the artwork of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs professor Corey Drieth for the month of September.

The gallery will showcase “Found Objects,” the professor’s longest ongoing body of work, which he started back in 2004.

“I was close to finishing grad school when I started,” Drieth said. “At the time, I decided that I was going to commit to this really kind of reductive practice, with just very limited materials and limited visual language and see how far that would take me if I committed to it for the rest of my life.”

Working with gouache and gesso on wood, Drieth creates small-scale abstract paintings prompted by art history and religious traditions such as Zen Buddhism and Quaker Christianity.

“I just started working with materials at hand and thinking about gouache as it’s an opaque watercolor, one of the oldest paints in existence, and (that) gouache was used in miniatures,” he said. “I just started playing, and things started opening up for me.”

Drieth’s work is inspired by artists such as Agnes Martin and Georgia O’Keeffe, he said.

“At the time, my work wasn’t coming along and I started looking at Agnes Martin paintings. I was really interested in Agnes Martin and American abstractionism, even Georgia O’Keeffe’s more abstract work, and also looking at Indian miniature paintings from around the 14th century,” he said.

The show will feature at least 21 paintings, each playing off one another, Drieth said.

“I think I’m looking forward to seeing all the work in one clean space,” he said. “I love the kind of musical quality that starts to happen (when) you sequence them in a space, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they play off of one another.”

The exhibit will run through September, with an artist talk featuring Drieth and curator Gundega Stevens on Sept. 21.