Some of the Pikes Peak region’s most accomplished musicians will play alongside its future stars.

For the first time, members of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform with the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony.

The show, about three years in the making, is Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.

“It’s great for students to hear a professional symphony play, and being able to sit alongside those musicians and perform with them engenders a sense of motivation and inspiration that is unparalleled in young musicians,” said Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association Executive Director Keven Stewart.

The program features Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Massenet’s “Suite No. 6” and Mendelsohn’s “Violin Concerto,” performed by Teancum Kuzmich, winner of the CSYSA Young Artist Solo Competition. Twenty members of the philharmonic and 65 youth symphony musicians will play the Massenet piece together, under the direction of philharmonic music conductor Josep Caballé Domenech.

IF YOU GO What: Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Side-by-Side, with Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech When: 2:45 p.m. Sunday Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Price: $28; 255-8181, tickets.entcenterforthearts.org

“I hope to learn from their playing,” said CSYSA violinist Kate Kaczmarek, “and take the music from a level of playing it, to making something special out of it.”

More than 500 students from the Pikes Peak region make up CSYSA’s nine performing ensembles. More than 100 of them are part of the Mozart String Project, for beginning string musicians. That’s where Kaczmarek, a senior at The Classical Academy, got her start when she was 8. She’s now in the CSYSA’s top performing group, and also takes private lessons with a philharmonic musician. She’ll attend Denver’s Lamont School of Music in the fall.

“When I was a kid, my mom would play classical music in the car, and I would pretend to play along,” Kaczmarek said. “I looked up to the youth symphony and wanted to play like them someday. Getting to make music with other people who love it as much as I do is amazing. The youth symphony has taught me to be the best musician I can be every single time I’m there.”