Get ready to laugh and maybe even shed a tear.

Funky Little Theater Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” over the next three weekends around Colorado Springs, with shows at Ivywild School and in Woodland Park and Palmer Lake.

The play, written by Robert Harling, was made popular with the 1989 movie adaptation featuring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. The play is based on Harling’s life experiences, including the death of his sister from diabetic complications. “It’s like one of the penultimate ’80s movies,” said Chris Medina, the theater company’s artist director. “But I think what a lot of people don’t know is that the play came first.”

The play explores the lives and relationships of a group of women in Louisiana. The women, who interact with each other at a beauty salon, grow closer as they face challenges throughout the story. In short, the show is about community, Medina said.

But unlike in the movie, the characters in the play never leave the salon.

“In the context, almost the salon becomes a character too because it becomes this like safe haven,” said Medina, who is directing the show.

Medina described the show as a comedy with some tragic moments — it’s more like “The Golden Girls” and less like “Fried Green Tomatoes,” he said.

“I think one of the big misconceptions about the show is that it’s a sad piece,” Medina said. “We are really leaning into the comedy, keeping the tempo up, keeping the pacing fast.”

Medina hopes the company offers a newer spin on the story. “What people can expect is hopefully a fresh take on somewhat of a dated classic. “I think it’ll be a great trip down memory lane for those that have a soft spot in their heart for ‘Steel Magnolias.’ So I think it has a little something for everybody.”

The timing of the play is also special, Medina said, with more people coming out of the woodwork from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll be a great time to be introduced to ‘Steel Magnolias,’” he said. “I’m hoping that showing a play about community, about sisterhood, about motherhood, about friendship, about relationships, about love, about loss — I feel like all of that stuff is wrapped up in what community is and I think that’s really special for us to share.”