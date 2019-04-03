There is certainly no shortage of festivals to keep you occupied over the next several months. Whatever your passion, whether it be beer, music, food, art, donkeys or balloons, there's a festival out there for you.
With this extensive list of different fiestas, carnivals and jamborees in the state, there's really no excuse not to get out out of the house and enjoy the summer.
• Durango — Bluegrass Meltdown: With national, regional and local bluegrass bands. April 12-14, downtown Durango.
• Steamboat Springs — The Cardboard Classic: Race with homemade cardboard crafts. April 13, Steamboat Resort, Steamboat Springs.
• Steamboat Springs — Bud Light Rocks the Boat: Live music. April 14, Gondola Square, Steamboat Springs.
• Carbondale — 5 Point Film Festival: More than 50 films. April 25-28, Community Recreation Center, Carbondale; carbondale.com/events.
• Karval — Mountain Plover Festival: A celebration of the plover. April 26-28, Karval.
• Greenwood Village — Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival: April 28: Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village.
• Trinidad — Southwest Chief Bicycle and Comedy Festival: Bicycles and laughs. May 2-5, Trinidad.
• Cañon City — Music and Blossom Festival: Music, parade and more. May 3-5, Cañon City.
• Durango — Narrow Gauge Day: Lunch and live music. May 3, Main Avenue, Durango.
• Fruita — Fat Tire Festival: Twenty-fourth year for this mountain bike tradition. May 3-5, Fruita.
• Fountain — Fountain Creek Family Fun Day Festival: More than 20 outdoor activity stations. May 4, Fountain Creek Nature Center, Fountain.
• Estes Park — Duck Race Festival: Thousands of yellow rubber ducks flow down the Fall River. May 4, Estes Park.
• Palisades — Colorado National Bank Brews & Cruise: More than 100 beers to sample. May 4, Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade.
• Denver — The BigWonderful Annual Derby Weekend: Beerfest, bazaar and live music, May 4-5, Denver.
• Denver — Fly Fishing Rendezvous: Gear, classes and clinics. May 4-5, National Western Complex, Expo Hall, Denver.
• Maybell — Sombrero Ranches' Great American Horse Drive: More than 600 horses trotting down the street, lunch and more. May 4-5, Brown's Park, Maybell.
• Denver — Cinco De Mayo Festival: Live entertainment, exhibitors, food and more. May 4-5, Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Colorado Springs — El Cinco De Mayo Fiesta/Car Show: Entertainment, car show, food and vendors. May 5, Mission Trace Shopping Center, Colorado Springs.
• Colorado Springs — Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival: To benefit the US-based non-profit Hug it Forward to build more Bottle Schools in Guatemala. May 5, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, Colorado Springs.
• Cortez — Ute Mountain Mesa Verde Birding Festival: Lectures, tours, bird-themed art show and more. May 8-12, Cortez.
• Fountain — Americana Spring Fling: Drag racing, music, auto racing and more. May 10-11, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.
• Northglenn — Food Truck Carnival: Music, food, rides and more. May 10-12, Northglenn.
• Carbondale — Dandelion Day: Celebration of sustainability, community and Spring. May 11, Sopris Park, Carbondale.
• Boulder — Upslope Get Down Music Festival: Beer, food trucks, games and more. May 11, Upslope Flatiron Park Brewery, Boulder.
• Denver — Bacon and Beer Classic Festival: More and 100 beers and more than 30 bacon-infused dishes. May 11, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver.
• Boulder — MediaLive Festival: Brings together art, digital culture and technology. May 13-17, Boulder Museum of Art, Boulder.
• Boulder — Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the great composer Gustav Mahler. May 15-19, Boulder.
• Colorado Springs area — Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival: Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region. May 17-19, various locations, Colorado Springs area. Go online for ticket prices and registration.
• Denver — Spread the Word Music Festival: With jam, funk, bluegrass, reggae, electronic, rock, and every kind of fusion in between. May 17-19, Denver.
• Grand Junction — Downtown Music Festival: Main Street comes alive with music performed by local and national artists. May 17-19, Grand Junction.
• Telluride — Literary Arts Festival: Performance poetry, literary burlesque, author events and children’s activities. May 17-19, Telluride.
• Denver — Five Points Jazz Festival: Celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. May 18, Denver.
• Fort Carson — Living History Day: Re-enactment of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. May 18, Kit Carson Field, outside Fort Carson gate 1, building 6013.
• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak Whittlers 36th Annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show: More than 40 carvers and woodworkers. May 18-19, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, Colorado Springs.
• Longmont — Strawberry Festival Antique and Collectibles Show: More than 80 dealers. May 18-19. Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont.
• Loveland — Body Mind Spirit Expo: Explore within. May 18-19, The Ranch, Loveland.
• Durango — Taste of Durango: Food, drinks and family fun. May 19, Main Avenue, Durango.
• Denver — Chicken Fight: Everything fried chicken and cocktail festival. May 23, Denver.
• Grand Old West Days — Carnival, crafts and more. May 23-27, Craig.
• Highlands Ranch — Culture on the Green: Outdoor entertainment with three performances. May 24, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch.
• Black Forest — MeadowGrass Music Festival: Features performances from more than 20 national, regional and local artists, music workshops, yoga, kids’ activities and camping. May 24-26, La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, Black Forest.
• Beaver Creek — Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival: Top barbecue chefs from around the state join local chefs in serving up mouth-watering barbecue complemented by thirst-quenching brews. May 24-26, Beaver Creek.
• Buena Vista — CKS Paddle-Fest: Clinics, competitions and concerts make this a special weekend along the Arkansas River. May 24-27, Buena Vista.
• Creede — Taste of Creede: Festival of fine arts and fine dining. May 24-27, Main Street; Creede.
• Fort Garland — Memorial Day Encampment: Living history military encampment. May 24-27, Fort Garland Colorado Museum, Fort Garland.
• Denver — Denver Day of Rock Festival: Features five stages of live music along 16th Street Mall. May 25, Denver.
• Fort Collins — Small Batch Festival: Odell Brewing’s biggest party of the year. May 25, Fort Collins.
• Denver — Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts. May 25-26, Conservatory Green in Northfield at Stapleton, Denver.
• Salida — Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival: May 25-26, Salida.
• Greeley — Centennial Celebration: Blacksmithing, historical house tours and more. May 25-26, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.
• Old Colorado City — Territory Days: This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds. May 25-27, Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th Streets, Old Colorado City.
• Denver — Ultimate Colorado Pinball and Gamer Festival: Hundreds of pinball, retro console and classic arcade video games to play. May 25-27, Denver.
• Boulder — Boulder Creek Festival: More than 60 vendors, 20 breweries, live DJ and more. May 25-27, Boulder.
• Keystone — Festivals of the Brewpubs: Live music, food stations and more. May 26, Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin.
• Denver — South Gaylord Street Kickoff to Summer Festival: Entertainment, food, vendors and more. May 26-27, 1000 block of South Gaylord Street, Denver.
• Denver — Ledlenser Trails in Motion Film Festival: The Finest Trail Running Films. May 28, The Mayan Theater, Denver.
• Salida — Ark Valley Pride Week: Designed to foster a strong sense of community while celebrating our individuality. May 30-June 2, Salida.
• Pueblo — Parks & Rec Fest: With recreational, fitness and healthy living activities, entertainment, beer garden and more. May 31, Pueblo.
• Fruita — Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live. May 31-June 1, Fruita.
• Lyons — Burning Can Brew Fest: More than 50 breweries. May 31-June 1, Lyons.
• Telluride — Telluride Balloon Festival: May 31-June 2, Town Park, Telluride.
• Eagle — Eagle Outside Festival: Music, bikes, river sports, fishing, food and beer. May 31-June 2, Eagle.
• Denver — Comic Con: Family-friends pop culture fan extravaganza. May 31-June 2, Colorado Convention Center, Denver.
• Buena Vista — Campout for the Cause Festival: Music, hiking, yoga, hiking and camping. May 31-June 2, The Meadows, Buena Vista.
• Manitou Springs — Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival: With 30 Colorado wineries, live music, vendors and more. June 1, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
• Highlands Ranch — Beer Festival: Live music, local and national breweries and more. June 1, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch.
• Northglenn — Derby Day: Healthy summer kickoff with a fishing derby, bike derby and more. June 1, E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, Northglenn.
• Dolores — River Festival: Music, vendors, food, river raft rides and more. June 1, Dolores.
• Keenesburg — Into the Wild Running Festival: Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals. June 1, Keenesburg.
• Brighton — Summerfest: Entertainment, food, and activities. June 1, downtown Brighton.
• Durango — Animas River Days: Whitewater slalom, kayak and inflatable rodeos and stand-up paddle board race. June 1, Durango.
• Louisville — Taste of Louisville: Food, beer, vendors and more. June 1, Main Street, Louisville.
• Buena Vista — Bike Fest: June 1, Buena Vista.
• Johnstown — BBQ Day: Breakfast, football, parade, games, entertainment and more. June 1, Parish Park, Johnstown.
• Berthoud — Berthoud Day: Music, vendors and more. June 1, Town Park, Berthoud.
• Lakewood — 303 Cocktails: Cocktails, ciders, shopping music and food. June 1, Lakewood Heritage Center, Lakewood.
• Arvada — Arvada Trails Day: Experience some of Arvada’s 150 miles of wonderful hiking, biking and horseback riding trails. June 1, Arvada.
• Grand Lake — Plein Air Artists of Colorado National Show: Artists will participate in "paints out" in and around Grand Lake. June 1, Grand Lake.
• Palisade — Western Colorado Vintage Motorcycle Show: More than 100 bikes. June 1, Third and Main streets, Palisade.
• Denver — All Day I Dream Gathering: For establishing deep bonds with fellow free spirits, a safe space for self expression, and an all-around delightful treat for the senses. June 1, Sculpture Park at Performing Arts Complex, Denver.
• Denver — Denver Chalk Art Festival: More than 200 professional and amateur artists with streets as their canvas. June 1-2, Larimer Street, downtown Denver.
• Estes Park — Jazz Fest: Live music. June 1-2, Performance Park Amphitheater, Estes Park.
• Georgetown — Railroad Days: With train robbery re-enactment, family friendly events and more. June 1-2, June 8-9, Georgetown Loop Railroad, Georgetown.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. June 1, 8, 9 and 20, Skyline Park, Denver.
• Fort Collins — Old Town Car Show: June 2, downtown, Fort Collins.
• Boulder — Jewish Festival: Celebration of Jewish arts and culture. June 2, downtown Boulde.
• Castle Rock — Subaru Elephant Rock Cycling Festival: Unofficial start to the Colorado cycling season. June 2, Castle Rock.
• Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. June 2 and 16, Central Park, Boulder;.
• Colorado Springs — Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music. June 2-22, Colorado College, Colorado Springs.
• Telluride — WOW Festival: Health, fitness and wellness event. June 5-9, Telluride.
• Fairplay — Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: June 6-9, River Park Event Site, Fairplay.
• Vail — GoPro Mountain Games: Adventure sports, with cycling, running, kayaking, bouldering and more. June 6-9, Vail.
• Estes Park — Wool Market and Fiber Festival: Hands-on activities; fuzzy, approachable animals; entertaining performances; and shopping. June 6-9, Estes Park.
• Parker — Parker Days: Entertainment, strongman competition, carnival rides. June 6-9, downtown Parker.
• Greeley — Greeley Blues Jam: The “Blues 101 Stage” highlights some of the more talented young blues performers. June 7-8, Greeley.
• Central City — Central Jazz Fest: With four stages in various parts of the town. June 7-8, Central City.
• La Junta — Living History Encampment: Experience the hey-day of the trail through ongoing demonstrations, June 7-8, Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, La Junta.
• Fort Collins — Taste of Fort Collins: Food, music, art and more. June 7-9, Fort Collins.
• Alamosa — Summerfest on the Rio: Entertainers, crafters, artists, food, beer garden and activities for all ages. June 7-9, Cole Park, Alamosa.
• Pagosa Springs — Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival: Music with views. June 7-9, Pagosa Springs.
• Denver — International Gem and Jewelry Show: Rows and rows of quality vendors. June 7-9, Denver Mart, Denver.
• Loveland — Colorado Medieval Festival: A weekend of swordsmanship, crafts and food and beverages. June 7-9, The Savage Woods, Loveland.
• Holly — Holly Bluegrass Festival: Held in conjunction with Holly Days which commemorates Holly’s recovery from the 1965 flood. June 7-9, Gateway Park, Holly.
• Denver — Lit Fest: Celebration of the literary arts. June 7-21, Denver.
• Boulder — Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival. June 7-Aug. 11, Boulder.
• Colorado Springs — Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival: Colorado craft brewers, family fun zone and more. June 8, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., Colorado Springs.
• Thornton — Thorntonfest: Embraces the spirit of community involvement and offers interactive, cultural and fun activities. June 8, Carpenter Park Fields, Thornton.
• Erie — Brewfest: More than 30 Colorado breweries. June 8, Coal Creek Park, Erie.
• Highland Ranch — Classic Car Show: Fun for the whole family. June 8, Cherry Hills Community Church, Highlands Ranch.
• Aurora — Buskers, Brews & BBQ: Local brews, BBQ competition and music. June 8, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora.
• Carbondale — Bonedale Skate Revival: Skateboard competition. June 8, Carbondale.
• Grand Junction — Ed Bozarth Mark Miller Car Show: June 8, Grand Junction.
• Creede — Donkey Dash: Burro racing. June 8, Main Street, Creede.
• La Junta — Arkansas Valley Brew Fest: June 8, Santa Fe Plaza, La Junta.
• Denver — Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations. June 8-9, West Wash Park neighborhood, Denver.
• Fairplay — Wearable Art Festival: Vendors, art demos, food and more. June 8-9, Front Street, Fairplay.
• Denver — Denver Berkeley Park Arts and Music Festival: Juried fine arts, music, food and more. June 8-9, Berkeley Park, Denver.
• El Jebel — Crown Summerfest Balloon Bash: Cornhole tournament, vendors, music and more. June 8-9, Crown Mountain Park & Recreation, El Jebel.
• Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. June 8-9, Town Park, Grand Lake.
• Denver — A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival: One of largest Latino Festivals and most diverse in the State of Colorado. June 9, Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Craig — Whittle the Wood Rendezvous: Watch chainsaw artists work. June 12-15, Craig.
• Steamboat Springs — Mustang Roundup: Car show with more than 400 Mustangs. June 12-16, Steamboat Springs.
• Salida — FIBArk: First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival. June 13-16, Riverside Park, Salida.
• Boulder — Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival. June 13-16, Boulder.
• Grand Junction — Country Jam Music Festival: More than featuring 30 bands on three stages. June 13-16, Grand Junction.
• Kremmling — Kremmling Days: Fireman Games, contests, parade down Park Avenue and more. June 14, Kremmling.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. June 14, Municipal Center, Aurora.
• Centennial — Summer Kickoff: Live music, food trucks and local vendors. June 14, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
• Colorado Springs — June Jubilee: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. June 14-15, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs.
• Pueblo — Colorado Square Dance Festival: June 14-15, Pueblo Convention Center, Pueblo.
• Denver — Electric Funeral Fest IV: Denver’s premiere heavy music festival. June 14-15, 3 Kings Tavern, Denver.
• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak Celtic Fest: Bagpipes, fish and chips and Irish dancers. June 14-16, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.
• Denver — BBQ Festival: Grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury your face in some brisket while enjoying cold drinks and killer live music. June 14-16, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver.
• Palisade — Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: June 14-16, Riverbend Park, Palisade.
• Aspen — Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting. June 14-16, Aspen.
• Victor — Gem and Mineral Show: Vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals. June 14-16, downtown, Victor.
• Craig — Bear River Young Life Care Show & Cruise: Vehicles of all shapes and sizes. June 14-15, Yampa Avenue, Craig.
• Fort Morgan — Glenn Miller Swing Festival: Learn how to swing dance, live music and more. June 15, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan.
• Alamosa — Rails & Ales Brewfest: Colorado’s only train ride to a brewfest. June 15, Rio Grande Scenic Railroad, Alamosa.
• Berthoud — Hops and Harley: One of the best dog and family-friendly events in Colorado. June 15, Berthoud.
• Central City — Madam Lou Bunch Day & Famous Bed Races: June 15, Central City.
• Denver — Juneteenth Music Festival: Celebrate freedom, community and culture. June 15-16, Denver.
• Denver — Denver PrideFest: Celebration of community, heritage, family and culture. June 15-16, Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Larkspur — Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city. Saturdays and Sundays, June 15-Aug. 4, Larkspur.
• Colorado Springs — Fiddles, Vittles and Vino: Local food, wine and music. June 16, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs.
• Alamosa — Rollin' Deep Car Show & Hop: With live music, vendors and more. June 16, Cole Park, Alamosa.
• Aspen — Summer Words Literary Festival: Recognized as one of the nation’s top literary gatherings. June 16-21, Aspen.
• Colorado Springs — Western Street Breakfast: Entertainment, Pikes Peak Range Riders and more. June 19, downtown Colorado Springs.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. June 19, Del Mark Park, Aurora.
• Gunnison — Gunnison River Festival: Embraces river and stream activities, education and the celebration of the Gunnison River Basin. June 20-22, Gunnison.
• Rye — Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival. June 20-23, Hummingbird Ranch, Rye.
• Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: With a greater variety of artists, not only playing at the Benedict Music Tent, but a various venues in town. June 20-23, Aspen.
• Telluride — Telluride Bluegrass Festival: June 20-23, Town Park, Telluride.
• Aspen — Aspen Ideas Festival: Public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times. June 20-29, Aspen.
• Vail — Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating 30 Years of Music in the Mountains. June 20-Aug. 1, Vail.
• Cañon City — Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle. June 21-22, Centennial Park, Cañon City.
• Leadville — BBQ and Brew Festival: Sweet smell of BBQ and the taste of fine microbrews at historic mining community. June 21-22, Leadville.
• Glenwood Springs — Strawberry Days Festival: Carnival, live music and free strawberry ice cream. June 21-23, Glenwood Springs.
• Lafayette — Botanica! A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more. June 21-23, Three Leaf Farm, Lafayette.
• Estes Park — Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Music, dancing, Vikings and beer. June 21-23, Bond Park, Estes Park.
• Brighton — Colorado Tiny House Festival: Tiny houses, yurts, school bus & van conversions, container homes and everything tiny. June 21-23, Adams County Fairgrounds, Brighton.
• Denver — Greek Festival: Greek food, music and more. June 21-23, Denver.
• Vail — Craft Beer Classic: Beer paired with adventure. June 21-23, Vail.
• Vail — Arts Festival: More than 80 artists. June 21-23, Lionshead Mall/Arrabelle at Vail Square, Vail.
• Frederick — Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival: June 21-23, Centennial Park, Frederick.
• Pueblo — Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals: With vehicles from 1986 and earlier, swap meet, vendors and more. June 21-23, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo.
• Denver — SeriesFest: Dedicated to showcasing the best new pilots from established and emerging content creators. June 21-26, Denver.
• Cripple Creek — Once Upon a Time in the West Art Show: Featuring western art. June 21-July 4, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Cripple Creek.
• Meeker — Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival: Showcasing dance, singing, music, visual and culinary arts. June 22, Meeker.
• Brighton — Art in the Park: Local, regional and international artists. June 22, Carmichael Park, Brighton.
• Louisville — Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour: Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games. June 22, Community Park, Louisville.
• Steamboat Springs — Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors. June 22, Steamboat Springs.
• Holyoke — Dandelion Daze Family Event: Garage sale, art gallery, vendors, arts and crafts and more. June 22, Phillips County Courthouse Lawn, Holyoke.
• Arvada — Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest: June 22, Ralston Park Addition, Arvada.
• Longmont — Pride Festival: June 22, downtown Longmont.
• Greeley — WeldWerks Invitational Festival: Sample closes to 100 beers, food trucks and more. June 22, DoubleTree hotel, Greeley.
• Central City — Stills in the Hills: Colorado distillers tasting. June 22, Central City.
• Silverton — Antique Truck and Car Show: Breakfast, parade of truck and cars and more. June 22, Silverton.
• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack: Half-mile side-by-side roll race and trap speed competition featuring more than two hundred of the fastest, most powerful street cars in the nation. June 22-23, Colorado Springs Airport.
• Cripple Creek — Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more. June 22-23, Cripple Creek.
• Keystone — Bacon and Bourbon Festival: Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine. June 22-23, Keystone.
• Denver — Cherry Blossom Festival: Colorado’s Celebration of Japanese American Culture. June 22-23, Sakura Square, Denver.
• Highlands Ranch — Music Arts Festival: Music, arts and crafts, food and more. June 22-23, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch.
• Boulder — Colorado Latino Festival Week: Celebrates the diversity and contributions of Latin American and Caribbean people. June 23, downtown, Boulder.
• Grand Lake — Spirit Polar Plunge: Food, music and more. June 23, Grand Lake.
• Durango — Cowboy Poetry Gathering Barn Dance and Picnic: Featuring the Tim Sullivan Band. June 23, Rotary Park, Durango.
• Morrison — Stevie Wonder - A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music: June 24, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. June 26, Appaoolsa Park, Aurora.
• Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park — Astronomy Festival: June 26-29, South Rim of Black Canyon.
• Castle Rock — Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits. June 27-29, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock.
• Bond — Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival: Three days of music, yoga. June 27-29, Rancho Del Rio, Bond.
• Telluride — Telluride Wine Festival: Cooking demonstrations, concerts, seminars and more. June 27-30, Telluride.
• Glenwood Springs — Colorado Theatre Festival: Designed to provide an environment for community theatre companies and theatre practitioners to expand and explore their abilities in the theatre arts. June 27-30, Glenwood Springs.
• Telluride — Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more. June 27-30, Telluride.
• Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: providing access to the best of the world’s music through education and performance. June 27-Aug. 3, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder.
• Aspen — Aspen Music Festival and School: More than 400 events and featuring its signature wide variety of musical works and performers. June 27-Aug. 18, Aspen.
• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest: Celebrating the Race to the Clouds. June 28, downtown Colorado Springs.
• Eagle — Flight Days: Pancake breakfast, parade, horseshoe tournament, carnival and more. June 28-29, Town Park, Eagle.
• Palisade — Colorado Lavender Festival: Learn more about the unique purple plant used in perfume and culinary dishes. June 28-29, Palisade.
• Buena Vista — Rapids & Grass Beer Festival: Craft beer, bluegrass and river festival. June 28-30, South Main Street, Buena Vista.
• Georgetown — Indie Con: Where indie books are born and indie writers thrive. June 28-30, Georgetown.
• Monte Vista — A Taste of the San Luis Valley: Local restaurants, entertainment and vendors. June 29, Chapman Park, Monte Vista.
• Ridgway — Ridgway River Festival: Riverside and in-stream activities and entertainment. June 29, Rollans Park, Ridgway.
• Avon — Vail Valley Brew Fest: Unlimited sample with music and more. June 29, Harry A. Nottingham park, Avon.
• Winter Park — Blues from the Top Music Festival: Dedicated to the future of the young musicians. June 29-30, Hideaway Park, Winter Park.
• Snowmass Village — Demo Days: Bike Demos, equipment exhibitors and more. June 29-30, Base Village, Snowmass Village.
• Nederland — High Peaks Art Festival: Art, music, food and more. June 29-30, Nederland.
• Salida — Art Festival: 2D and 3D art. June 29-30, Salida.
• Denver — Taco Festival: Chihuahua racing, music, tacos and more. June 29-30, Denver.
• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Race up the mountain. June 30, Pikes Peak.
• Paonia — Cherry Days: Vendors, music, parade and more. July 4-5, Paonia.
• Breckenridge — Breckenridge July Art Festival: Nationally ranked 60th of fine art festivals. July 4-6, Main Street Station, Breckenridge.
• Green Mountain Falls — Green Box Arts Festival: Celebrate the best of today’s innovative creators. July 4-13, Green Mountain Falls.
• Carbondale — Mt. Sopris Music Fest: Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene. July 5, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale.
• La Veta — Spanish Peaks Music Festival: With lineup of country music. July 5-6, La Veta.
• Denver — Cherry Creek Arts Festival: Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. July 5-7, Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from 2nd to 3rd Avenues, Denver.
• Crested Butte — Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers. July 5-14, Crested Butte.
• Colorado Springs — Broadmoor Art Experience: Artists will be creating new pieces. Fridays-Sundays, July 5-28, The Broadmoor hotel grounds, Colorado Springs.
• Westcliffe — Car Show: Pancake breakfast, bounce house and car show. July 6, Westcliffe.
• Manitou Springs — Garden of the Arts: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. July 6-7, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
• La Veta — Art in the Park: All handmade items. July 6-7, Main Street, La Veta.
• Durango — Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival: With musicians of the highest caliber. July 6-28, Durango.
• Central City — Central Center Opera Festival: July 6-Aug. 6, Central City.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 10, Mission Veijo Park, Aurora.
• Broomfield — International Wine Festival: Call one of the best wine festivals across America by Food & Wine Magazine. July 10-12, Omni Interlocken Hotel, Broomfield.
• Denver — Colorado Burlesque Festival: July 11-13, Denver.
• Westcliffe — High Mountain Hay Fever — Bluegrass Festival: The motto is simple: “Small Scale — Big Time.” July 11-14, The Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe.
• Durango — Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 11-14, Durango.
• Wiggins — MEC Rocky Mountain Classic: Colorado’s premier registered sporting clays event. July 11-14, Longmeadow Game Resort, Clays Club & Event Center, Wiggins.
• Fountain — TruckIt Country Fest: Truck show, autocross, music and more. July 12-13, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.
• Longmont — Rhythm on the River: Entertainment, runs, food and more. July 12-13, Roger’s Grove, Longmont.
• Olathe — Nightvision Festival: Christian music festival. July 12-13, Community Park. Olathe.
• Fort Morgan — Bobstock Music Festival: Headlined by Mark McGrath, Firehouse and Lita Ford. July 12-13, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan.
• Denver — Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional, and national African Americans in art and culture. July 12-14, City Park, Denver.
• Littleton — Colorado Irish Festival: If you can’t be in Ireland, be at the Colorado Irish Festival. July 12-14, Clement Park, Littleton.
• Edwards — Art on the Rockies: Fine art, kid’s zone and more. July 12-14, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards.
• Telluride — The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music. July 12-14, Telluride.
• Montrose — Black Canyon Quilt Show: Vendors, classes, demonstrations and more. July 12-14, Montrose Pavilion, Montrose.
• Silverthorne — Fine Art Festival: More than 50 artisans from 13 categories. July 12-14, Silverthorne.
• Pueblo — Festival Fridays: Music, food, cash bar and dancing. Fridays, July 12-Aug. 9, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo.
• Colorado Springs — Blues Under the Bridge: Enjoy the music of Tab Benoit, Nikki Hill and more at a unique spot. July 13, under the bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave.
• Breckenridge — Summer Beer Festival: With 50 breweries for tastings and live music. July 13, Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center, main parking lot, Breckenridge.
• Salida — Brewers Rendezvous: July 13, Riverside Park, Salida.
• Centennial — Brew-N-Que: Music, BBQ and beer. July 13, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. July 13, 18, 27 and 28, Skyline Park, Denver.
• Colorado Springs — Pridefest: The official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade. July 13-14, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs.
• Broomfield — Flatiron Crossing Fine Art Festival: Artists from around the country. July 13-14, Broomfield.
• Keystone — Wine and Jazz Festival: River Run braids hundreds of wines into a picturesque piazza of wine seminars and deluxe jazz ensembles. July 13-14, Keystone.
• Grand Lake — Buffalo Days Festival: Music, activities and buffalo food. July 13-14, Grand Lake.
• Winter Park — Alpine ArtAffair: Outdoor juried show. July 13-14, Hideaway Park, Winter Park.
• Steamboat Springs — Art in the Park: More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more. July 13-14, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs.
• Denver — Fairmount Cemetery Car Show: Cars and food trucks. July 14, Fairmount Cemetery, Denver.
• Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. July 14, Central Park, Boulder.
• Lake City — Arts & Crafts Festival: Fine arts and crafts and good food. July 16, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 17, Parklane Park, Aurora.
• Greenwood Village — Disrupt Fest: Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. July 17, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village.
• Frederick — Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks. July 17-20, downtown, Frederick.
• Telluride — Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: July 17-20, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride.
• Gypsum — Gypsum Daze: Music, fishing, parade, food and more. July 18-20, Gypsum.
• Colorado Springs — 719 Day Brewfest: Craft beer, food trucks, music and more. July 19, Colorado Springs.
• Denver — Global Dance Festival: July 19-20, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver.
• Edgewater — Blues & BBQ Street Festival: Music, food and beer. July 20, Citizen’s Park, Edgewater.
• Estes Park — SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more. July 19-20, Baldwin Park, Estes Park.
• Idaho Springs — Rapid Grass BlueGrass Festival: July 19-20, Idaho Springs.
• Denver — Slow Food Nations Festival: A festival to taste and explore a world of good, clean and fair food for all. July 19-21, Larimer Square, Denver.
• Denver — Mile High Global Bazaar - International Festival: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music. July 19-21, Skyline Park, Denver.
• Alma — Alma Festival in the Clouds: Outdoor art and music festival. July 19-21, Alma Town Park, Alma.
• Snowmass Village — Yoga on the Mountain: More than 50 classes, music, eco-friendly shopping and more. July 19-21, Snowmass Village.
• Colorado Springs — Springs Beer Fest: More than 120 beers, tastings, food vendors and more. July 20, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs.
• Littleton — Lavender Festival: Vendors, music, food and 800 blooming lavender plants. July 20, Denver Botanic Gardens, Littleton.
• Castle Rock — Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more. July 20, Buttefield Crossing Park, Castle Rock.
• La Veta — Francisco Fort Day: Celebrate La Veta's origins with vendors, mining exhibit and more. July 20, Francisco Fort Museum, La Veta.
• Aspen — Downtown Art Festival: National and local artists. July 20-21, Paepcke Park, Aspen.
• Winter Park — Jazz Festival: Annual tradition. July 20-21, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/yb4lum5q.
• Boulder — Pearl Street Arts Fest: Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art. July 20-21, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder.
• Evergreen — SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country. July 20-21, Evergreen.
• Chimney Rock — Life at Chimney Rock Festival: Step back in time as volunteers and artisans demonstrate ancient tools and crafts. July 20-21, Chimney Rock National Monument, Chimney Rock.
• Buena Vista — RailFest: History of the Colorado Midland, Denver South Park and Pacific and Denver Rio Grande Railroads. July 20-21, Buena Vista.
• Elizabeth — Elizabeth Celtic Festival: Bonny knees contests, homebrew competition, live entertainment, whiskey tasting. July 20-21, Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth.
• Durango — Fiesta Days: Parade, rodeos and more. July 20-28, Durango.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 24, Triangle Park, Aurora.
• Silverton — 100's in the Hills Land Cruiser Summit: Grassroots, family-friendly event. July 24-29, Silverton.
• Lake City — Ducky Derby: Ducks float from Henson Creek to Memorial Park. July 25, Lake City.
• Delta — Deltarado Days: Street dance, car show, vendors and more. July 25, Delta.
• Fort Collins — Fringe Festival: Dance, improv, storytelling and more. July 25-28, Fort Collins.
• Creede — Sculpture Show: Juried display of sculptors from the Rocky Mountain region. July 25-28, Basham Park, Creede.
• Crested Butte — Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors. July 25-28, Crested Butte.
• Golden — Buffalo Bill Days: Largest festival held in Golden. July 25-28, Golden.
• Denver — Underground Music Showcase: Colorado’s premier Indie festival. July 26-28, Denver.
• Evergreen — Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting. July 26-28, Evergreen.
• Lyons — RockyGrass: Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals. July 26-28, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons.
• Carbondale — Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more. July 26-28, Carbondale.
• Breckenridge — Food and Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries. July 26-28, Breckenridge.
• Fairplay — Burro Days: Burro races, llama races, kiddies pack dog races, parades and more. July 26-26, Fairplay.
• Vail — International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres. July 26-Aug. 10, Vail.
• Denver — Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews. July 27, Mile High Station, Denver.
• Green Mountain Falls — Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more. July 27, Green Mountain Falls.
• Westminster — Westy Craft Brew Fest: Music, ciders, meede and beer. July 27, City Park, Westminster.
• Grand Lake — Classic Boat Show: With boat parade. July 27, Grand Lake.
• Denver — Summer Tequila Tasting Festival: Intimate setting with tequila reps showcasing their brands. July 27, Denver.
• Boulder — Taco Fest: Winner of Elevation Outdoors Magazine: Best Beer Fest of the Rockies. July 27, Foothills Community Park, Boulder.
• Gould — Yeti Fest: Food, music and Bigfoot fun. July 27, Gould.
• Keystone — Keystone River Run Village Art Festival: More than 80 artists. July 27-28, Keystone.
• Broomfield — VegFest Colorado: Health and environmental fair supporting a vegan lifestyle. July 27-28, 1stBank Center, Broomfield.
• Denver — Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing. July 27-28, Sloan’s Lake, Denver.
• Copper Mountain — Mac and Cheese Fest: Enjoy indulgent, crafty, cheesy dishes as chefs battle it out for the yummiest most creative concoction. July 27-28, Copper Mountain.
• Denver — Cheesman Park Art Fest: Currently ranked 4th in the nation for sales of classic & contemporary craft. July 27-28, Denver.
• Grand Junction Air Show — Featuring the Navy Blue Angles. July 27-28, Regional Airport, Grand Junction.
• Buena Vista — All-4-Fun Mile High Jeep Club Rally: July 27-Aug. 3, Rodeo Grounds, Buena Vista.
• Boulder — Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival: Experience the joys of dancing in the air. July 28-Aug. 9, Boulder.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. July 31, Country Lane Park, Aurora.
• Breckenridge — Main Street Art Festival: Ranked 23rd in Sunshine Artist’s top 200 fine art festivals in 2016. Aug. 1-3, Breckenridge.
• Denver — Buskerfest: Colorado Day celebration with roaming performers, local artists and more. Aug. 1-4, Union Station, Denver.
• Del Norte — Covered Wagon Days: Preserving our western ways. Aug. 1-4, Del Norte.
• Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Aug. 1, 17 and 22, Skyline Park, Denver.
• Carbondale — Rally Palooza Car Show: Classics, motorcycles, electric and more. Aug. 2, Main Street, Carbondale.
• Alamosa — Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival: Aug. 2-3, Cole Park, Alamosa.
• Crested Butte — Crested Butte Arts Festival: Juried art exhibition, culinary demonstrations, music and more. Aug. 2-4, Elk Avenue, Crested Butte.
• Leadville — Boom Days: Celebration of the Old West, with gunslingers, gold panning and more. Aug. 2-4, Leadville.
• Loveland — ARISE Music Festival: Music, yoga, camping, art, activism. Aug. 2-4, Sunrise Ranch, Loveland.
• South Fork — Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival: Music on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Aug. 2-4, South Fork.
• Woodland Park — Vino and Notes - A Wine, Food and Jazz Festival: Aug. 3, Memorial Park, Woodland Park.
• Highlands Ranch — Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ: Sample American whiskey from all over the world. Aug. 3, Recreation Center at Eastridge, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/ycmqnjc5.
• Denver — International Festival: Traditional food, music and art. Aug. 3. Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Dacono — Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival: Music, beer garden, kid’s events and more. Aug. 3, Centennial Field, Dacono.
• Winter Park — Beer Festival: Music, unlimited tastings and more. Aug. 3, downtown, Winter Park.
• Olathe — Sweet Corn Festival: Vendors, food, corn eating contest, music. Aug. 3, Olathe.
• Littleton — 303 Wine Festival: With 180 wines to sample. Aug. 3, Clement Park, Littleton.
• Silverton — Barbershop Music Festival: Event has been taking place for more than 25 years. Aug. 3, Silverton.
• Avon — Beaver Creek Art Festival: Local and national artists. Aug. 3-4, Avon.
• Edgewater — Colorado Scottish Festival: The only free Scottish Festival in Colorado. Aug. 3-4, Edgewater.
• Woodland Park — Mountain Arts Festival: Highlighting woodcarvers, photographers and more. Aug. 3-4, Woodland Park.
• Keystone — Bluegrass and Beer Festival: With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries. Aug. 3-4, Keystone.
• Avon — Beaver Creek Art Festival: Local and national artists. Aug. 3-4, Avon.
• Fort Collins — Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 3-4, Old Town Square, Fort Collins.
• Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. Aug. 3-4, Town Park, Grand Lake.
• Craig — Moffat County Balloon Festival: Aug. 3-4, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig.
• Fort Lupton — National Night Out: Vendors, demonstrators, community fun and more. Aug. 6, Koshio Park, Fort Lupton.
• Aurora — Summer in the City: Event just for kids with healthy snacks, inflatables field games and more. Aug. 7, Red-Tailed Hawk, Aurora.
• Beaver Creek — Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival: Local culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues. Aug. 8-11, Beaver Creek.
• Buena Vista — Contin-Tail Rock and Mineral Show: Aug. 8-11, Rodeo Grounds, Buena Vista.
• Montrose — FUNC Fest: Water sports, food, beer, live music and more. Aug. 9-10, Water Sports Park, Montrose.
• Telluride — Jazz Festival: Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more. Aug. 9-11, Telluride.
• Silverton — Hardrockers Holidays: Celebrates Silverton’s mining heritage. Aug. 9-11, Silverton.
• Wheat Ridge — Carnation Festival: Music, arts and craft show, fireworks and more. Aug. 9-11, Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge.
• Fort Collins — Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest: Music festival. Aug. 9-11, downtown Fort Collins.
• Copper Mountain — Guitar Town Festival: Guitar performances, workshops and repairs. Aug. 9-11, Copper Mountain.
• Silverton — Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival: Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country. Aug. 9-11, Silverton School Gym, Silverton.
• Loveland — Sculpture in the Park: One of the largest outdoor juried exhibitions of artwork in the United States. Aug. 9-11, Benson Sculpture Garden, Loveland.
• Carbondale — Compassion Fest: Film festival, fair and symposium. Aug. 9-11, Carbondale.
• Fort Morgan — Philip K. Dick Festival: To commemorate this great American science fiction writer with lectures, movies, music and an art show. Aug. 9-11, Fort Morgan.
• Littleton — Western Welcome Week Festival: Parades, arts & crafts, concessions. Aug. 9-18, Littleton.
• Colorado Springs — Native American Indian Intertribal Powwow: Celebration of Native history and culture. Aug. 10, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs.
• Denver — 258 Deaf Street Festival: Sign language culture festival. Aug. 10, Denver.
• Walden — Sky’s the Limit Hot Air Balloon Festival: Balloon launch, food, and more. Aug. 10, Walden.
• Centennial — Centennial Under the Stars: Concert and laser light show. Aug. 10, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
• Gould — Moose Fest: Speakers, workshops, family activities and more. Aug. 10, Gould.
• Denver — Wanderlust Festival: An experience for your mind, body and soul. Aug. 10-11, Denver.
• Frisco — Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival: More than 80 artists. Aug. 10-11, Main Street, Frisco.
• Estes Park — Estes Park Wine Festival: More than 20 wineries, food and more. Aug. 10-11, Bond Park, Estes Park.
• Ridgway — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival: Up to 140 vendors, food, music and more. Aug. 10-11, Hartwell Park, Ridgway.
• Loveland — Art in the Park: Colorado’s longest running artisan festival. Aug. 10-11, North Lake Park, Loveland.
• Buena Vista — Gold Rush Days: Celebrate mining history with vendors, food, music and beer garden. Aug. 10-11, Main Street and McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
• Fairplay — Living History Days: Gunfighters, people dressed in period costume, tours of local buildings. Aug. 10-11, South Park City Museum, Fairplay.
• Denver — Streetlow Magazine Colorado Super Show: Taking lowriding back to its roots. Aug. 11, National Western Complex, Denver.
• Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. Aug. 11 and 18, Central Park, Boulder.
• Boulder — International Fringe Festival: Celebrating art outside the box. Aug. 14-25, Boulder.
• Telluride — Mushroom Fest: Learn all that mushrooms have to offer the world. Aug. 15-18, Telluride.
• Palisades — Peach Festival: Peach pies, peach ice cream, peach preserves, peach salsa, peach brandy, peach wine. Aug. 15-18, downtown Palisade.
• Steamboat Springs — Movement Fest: Transformative yoga and movement festival. Aug. 15-18, downtown, Steamboat Springs.
• Lyons — Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: The world’s most inspired songwriters share their songs and stories. Aug. 16-18, Lyons.
• Colorado Springs — Steers and Beers Brew and Whiskey Fest: Hundreds of brews and whiskeys to sample. Aug. 17, Antlers hotel, Colorado Springs.
• Cherry Creek North — Food Wine Festival: This event will satisfy the wine aficionado and the foodie in all of us. Aug. 17, Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North.
• Greeley — Monster Day; Celebration of all things monster. Aug. 17, downtown Greeley.
• Fort Collins — Peach Festival: Peach food and drinks, music, kids activities and more. Aug. 17, Civic Center Park and Washington Park, Fort Collins.
• Windsor — Front Range Wine Festival: Wine, entertainment, vendors and more. Aug. 17, Main Park, Windsor.
• Keystone — Mountain Town Music Festival: A celebration of all things Colorado. Warm summer days, live music and more. Aug. 17, Keystone.
• Aurora — Global Fest: Flavors, cultural experiences and artistic expression from around the world. Aug. 17, Aurora Municipal Center, Great Lawn, Aurora.
• Old Town Lafayette — Peach Festival: Peach pies, cobblers and smoothies, vendors, crafters, antique dealers. Aug. 17, Old Town Lafayette.
• Parker — Brewfest: Parker.
• Golden — Fine Arts Festival: A prestigious juried art show for close to three decades. Aug. 17-18, downtown, Golden.
• Grand Junction — Colorado Gypsy Fest Horse Show: Aug. 17-18, Grand Junction.
• Colorado Springs — Ledlenser Trails in Motion Film Festival: The Finest Trail Running Films. Aug. 21, Ivywild School, Colorado Springs.
• Carbondale — “Cowboy Up” Dance & BBQ: Local celebration of Carbondale’s western heritage. Aug. 23, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale.
• Fountain — Into Thin Air Autofest: Cool cars, good music and great times. Aug. 23-25, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.
• Loveland — Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival: Parade, corn shucking competition and corn eating contest. Aug. 23-24, downtown Loveland.
• Durango — San Juan Brewfest: More than 50 breweries, live music and more. Aug. 24, downtown Durango; sanjuanbrewfest.com.
• Trinidad — Trinidaddio Blues Fest: Aug. 24, Central Park, Trinidad.
• Central City — Great Central City Beer Fest: Aug. 24, Central City.
• Boulder — Craft Beer Festival: Beers from more than 25 local breweries, food trucks, live music and yard games. Aug. 24, Boulder.
• Broomfield — Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival: Mingle with the most prominent cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities from around the world. Aug. 24, Broomfield.
• Colorado Springs — Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival: Full day of dragon boat races. Aug. 24-25, Prospect Lake, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.
• Creede — Headwaters Music Festival: Music, dining and vendors. Aug. 24-25, Ball Field, Creede.
• Evergreen — Fine Arts Festival: Juried fine art show, with local music, food and drink. Aug. 24-25, Hiwan Homestead Museum, Evergreen.
• Estes Park — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 24-25, Bond Park, Estes Park.
• Central City — Women in Mining Weekend Festival. Aug. 24-25, Central City.
• Buena Vista — King Boletus Mushroom Festival: Seminars and everything mushroom. Aug. 24-25, Buena Vista Heritage Museum, Buena Vista.
• Littleton — Affordable Arts Festival: All art is $100 or less. Aug. 25, campus of Arapaho Community College, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.
• Steamboat Springs — Yampa Valley Crane Festival: Crane viewings, speakers, live raptors and more. Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Steamboat Springs
• Silverton — Western Movie Festival: Showing of movies filmed in and around Silverton in the late 1940s and 1950s. Aug. 30-31, Silverton.
• Pagosa Springs — Four Corners Folk Festival: Music on Reservoir Hill Park for more than 22 years. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Pagosa Springs.
• Lake City — OHV Rally & Festival: Designed to make access for off-road enthusiasts. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Lake City.
• Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Aspen.
• Alamosa — Early Iron Festival: Vintage car shows with more than 500 vehicles. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Alamosa.
• Buena Vista — Seven Peaks Music Festival: Dierks Bentley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Buena Vista.
• Copper Mountain — Copper Country Fest: Music and arts festival. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Copper Mountain.
• Telluride — Film Festival: Celebration of film, community, and creativity. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Telluride.
• Fort Collins — Tour de Fat: Costumed bikers and festival. Aug. 31, Old Town streets and New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins.
• Louisville — Pints in the Park: Close to 20 breweries and food trucks. Aug. 31, Community Park, Louisville; pintsintheparkco.com.
• Salida — Wine Fest: Celebrates the vintages of Colorado wineries in Salida. Aug. 31, Riverside Park, Salida.
• Colorado Springs — Labor Day Liftoff: Balloon Classic and Balloon Glow. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.
• Denver — Taste of Colorado: With more than 50 of Coloradans’ favorite restaurants. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Boulder — Boulder Creek Hometown Festival: Arts, crafts, vendors beer and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Boulder.
• Windsor — Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally: Vendors, balloon launch and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Windsor.
• Victor — Victor Celebrates the Arts: Plein air artists from around the country gather to paint on location in our historic town. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Victor.
• Manitou Springs — Commonwheel Co-op’s Labor Day Art and Craft Festival: Art, music and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
• Breckenridge — Gathering at the Great Divide: More than 100 artists. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Breckenridge.
• Boulder — Rocky Mountain Beer Festival Tour: Craft beer, live music and classic lawn games. Sept. 2, Boulder.
• Fairplay — Plein Air Arts Celebration: Enjoy art painted by talented Plein Air artists. Sept. 3-7, Fairplay.
• Denver — Food and Wine Festival: Extravaganza of food, wine and spirits education, promotion and tastings. Sept. 3-8, Denver.
• Highlands Ranch — Highlands Ranch Days: Historical reenactments, Indian fry bread, petting zoo and more. Sept. 5, Highlands Ranch.
• Golden — Ledlenser Trails in Motion Film Festival: The Finest Trail Running Films. Sept. 5, American Mountaineering Center, Golden.
• Estes Park — Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival: There will be jousting, piping, a parade and more. Sept. 5-8, Estes Fairgrounds and Event Center, Estes Park.
• New Castle — Burning Mountain Festival: Parade, music, vendors and more. Sept. 6-7, Burning Mountain Park, New Castle.
• Colorado Springs — Briarfest: Rides, food, concerts and marketplace. Sept. 6-8, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Colorado Springs.
• Snowmass Village — Balloon Festival: One of the highest-altitude balloon events in the country. Sept. 6-8, Snowmass.
• Fort Lupton — Trapper Days: Parades, food and more. Sept. 6-8, downtown, Fort Lupton.
• Woodland Park — Cruise About the Clouds Car Show: Vintage, custom and classic cars and motorcycles. Sept. 7, Woodland Park.
• Meeker — Jammin’ Lamb Festival: Lamb, music, culture and spirits. Sept. 7, Downtown Plaza, Meeker.
• Buena Vista — Apple Fest: Apple bobbing, pie contests, tours and more. Sept. 7, Turner Farm, Buena Vista.
• Centennial — Car Show and Concert: Classic and exotic cars, food trucks and music. Sept. 7, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
• Denver — Westwood Chile Fest: Celebrates Hispanic-centric cultures with focus on authentic food and the arts. Sept. 7, Morrison Road, Denver.
• Crested Butte — Chili and Beer Fest: Locally made chili, craft beer and live music. Sept. 7, Crested Butte.
• Snowmass Village — Septemberfest: Wine and food tastings, kids activities, vendors and more. Sept. 7, Base Village, Snowmass Village.
• Louisville — Boulder Valley Wine Festival: Sept. 7, Community Park, Louisville.
• Salida — Fiber Festival: Find everything you need to stay warm and fashionable this winter. Sept. 7-8, Riverside Park, Salida.
• Castle Rock — Colorado Artfest: Juried fine arts show with artists from across the country. Sept. 7-8, Castle Rock.
• Aurora — CherryArts Festival: national and local art, music and interactive art installations. Sept. 7-8, Stanley Marketpace, Aurora.
• Silverton — Colorfest Quilt Show & Sale: Sept. 7-8, Silverton.
• Loma — Desert's Edge Triathlon Festival: A weekend with other triathletes and their fans. Sept. 7-8, Highline Lake State Park, Loma.
• Carbondale — No Man’s Land Film Festival: With guest speakers, panel discussions, hands-on workshop and more. Sept. 12-15, Carbondall.
• Salida — Bike Festival: Group rides, bike films, chainless race, bike parade. Sept. 12-15, Salida.
• Colorado Springs — Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival: 165 juried artisans from across the United States. Sept. 13-15, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs.
• Telluride — Telluride Blues and Brews Festival: Beer, music and more. Sept. 13-15, Telluride.
• Central City — Hot Rod Hill Climb: Sept. 13-15, Central City.
• Colorado Springs — What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14, downtown Colorado Springs.
• Loveland — Pastels on 5th: Artwork is created the sidewalk by local and regional artists using brightly colored pastels. Sept. 14, downtown, Loveland.
• Lafayette — Lafayette Brew Fest: Explore craft/micro beers one pour at a time. Sept. 14, Lafayette.
• Greeley — Potato Day: Living history demonstration, music and baked potatoes. Sept. 14, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.
• Westcliffe — High Peaks Music Festival: Sept. 14, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe.
• Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. Sept. 14-15, Town Park, Grand Lake.
• Grand Lake — Constitution Week: Celebrates the signing of the Constitution with week long events. Sept. 16-21, Grand Lake.
• Breckenridge — Film Festival: Sept. 19-22, Breckenridge; breckfilmfest.org.
• Palisade — Colorado Mountain Winefest: It’s the state’s largest and oldest wine festival. Sept. 19-22, Palisade.
• Aspen — Ruggerfest: Sept. 19-22, Aspen.
• Boulder — Adventures Film Festival: With workshops, street fair and more. Sept. 19-22, Boulder.
• Northglenn — Pirate Fest: A whole day o’ pirate ruckus. Sept. 20-21, Northglenn.
• Broomfield — Broomfield Days Community Festival: Parade, food, vendors and more. Sept. 20-21, Broomfield.
• Fountain — Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: Colorado's premier Rockabilly festival with pre-'72 car show, music and more. Sept. 20-22, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.
• Denver — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 20-22, Skyline Park, Denver.
• Pagosa Springs — ColorFest: Hot air balloons, music, beer, wine, food and more. Sept. 20-22, Pagosa Springs.
• Boulder — Zee Jaipur Literature Festival: Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop. Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder.
• Monument — Bines and Brews Hopfest: Brewers competition, food vendors, music and more. Sept. 21, Limbach Park, Monument.
• Frederick — Miners Day: Parade, vendors, music and more. Sept. 21, Crist Park, Frederick.
• Lake City — Uncorked Wine and Music Festival: Music wine and food. Sept. 21, downtown Lake City.
• Fort Collins — Fitness Festival: Participate in more than 20 different fitness events. Sept. 21, Fort Collins.
• Grand Junction — Downtown Car Show: With hundreds of cars, Sept. 21, Main Street, Grand Junction.
• Centennial — Chalk Art Festival: Colorado artists, food trucks and music. Sept. 21-22, Centennial Center Park, Centennial.
• Ridgway — SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber vendors, food, workshops, classes, demonstrations. Sept. 21-22, Ridgway.
• Greeley — Civil War Weekend: Witness a day in the life of a Civil War soldier with recreate drills and battle reenactments. Sept. 21-22, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.
• Idaho Springs — Dynamite Days Festival: To celebrate the mining history of the town. Sept. 27-28, Miner Street, Idaho Springs.
• Denver — Beer Week: With more than 100 beer-related events. Sept. 27-Oct. 5, Denve.
• Pagosa Springs — Mountain Cha Cha and Chile Festival: Celebrates trail running with live music, beer chiles and more. Sept. 28, Hermosa Street, Pagosa Springs.
• Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. Sept. 29, Central Park, Boulder.