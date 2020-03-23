Monday, March 10, 2003-photo by Jerilee Bennett-It's not a game of Twister, it's castle building 101 during an After School Kids program of the Pikes Peak Library District. Adrienne Theune, Julienne Ablay, and Carolyn Lobban (left to right) make a castle from packing materials and detergent boxes. They were studying midieval times. After School Kids programs continue through spring break for Fountain, Monument and East branches of the library. After Spring Break, all programs will be at the East Library on Thursdays at 4 p.m. These will continue until the end of the school year.