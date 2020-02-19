TobyMac

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

Price: $15-$100; denvercoliseum.com

Christian hip-hop singer TobyMac is bringing his “Hits Deep Tour” back to Denver for two dates. Rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co. are also on the bill. TobyMac, whose hits include “Speak Life” and “Me Without You,” has won seven Grammys and landed 20 singles on Billboard’s Christian songs list. Flatfoot 56

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave.

Price: $10; blacksheeprocks.com

Twenty years ago, the three brothers formed a Celtic punk rock band in Chicago. Flatfoot 56 has since released seven albums and has developed a strong fan base, as evidenced by its latest album, “Odd Boat,” being crowdfunded by listeners. There’s a chance you’ve heard the group’s music, even if you’re not familiar with the name. Three Flatfoot 56 songs were featured on the TV series “Sons of Anarchy.” Plus, its cover of “I’ll Fly Away” has been streamed more than 2 million times on Spotify. Saturday’s lineup also includes Killigans and The Sleights.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents Mozart and Tchaikovsky

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave.

Price: $37-$75; pikespeakcenter.com

Hear the Colorado Springs Philharmonic play some of the most classic works from the Classical period. Conductor Christian Reif leads the program, which features Cecilia Damström’s “Tundo!,” Mozart’s “Symphony No. 41” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.” A lecture begins an hour before each performance.

Hirie

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave.

Price: $15; blacksheeprocks.com

Hirie isn’t just a band name. Frontwoman Trish Jetton, who grew up in the Philippines, Italy and Hawaii, came up with it as a nod to her multicultural background. It’s a mix of Hawaii and “irie,” Jamaican for “everything is alright and fine.” Since forming the reggae/pop group in 2013, Jetton has taken on Hirie as her own name. Nattali Rize and Jason J will open up for Hirie.

Kyle Emerson

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Price: $10-$12; lulusdownstairs.com

Fresh off the November release of his second solo album, “Only Coming Down,” Denver singer-songwriter Kyle Emerson is playing a trio of Colorado shows this weekend. The indie rocker, formerly of the band Plum, will play shows in Greeley and Denver before coming to Manitou Springs. Colorado Springs bands Spirettes and Briffaut are also part of the lineup at Lulu’s.

Dashboard Confessional

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Price: $55-$95; ogdentheatre.com

How’s this for a 2003 moment? It’s the pilot episode of “One Tree Hill” and Dashboard Confessional’s trademark hit, “Hands Down,” is playing in the background. That’s the kind of pop culture memory that sticks with you. That’s partly because the alternative rock band’s songs, including “Screaming Infidelities” and “Stolen,” have a way of sticking in your head. Even after two decades. To celebrate that milestone, Dashboard Confessional — led by singer Chris Carrabba — released a compilation album in January called “The Best Ones of the Best Ones” and kicked off a 20th anniversary tour this month. During the tour, Dashboard Confessional will be playing a mix of songs from its sophomore album, “The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most,” and its third album, “A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar.”

Ross The Boss

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road

Price: $15; sunshinestudioslive.com

Ross Friedman had a long career before coming to be known as “Ross the Boss.” That happened in the mid-2000s when the guitarist formed his own band and more than 30 years after Friedman co-founded the punk rock band The Dictators. He’s also known for being a member of the heavy metal band Manowar. On his current tour, Ross the Boss is playing a set dedicated to Manowar’s third album, “Hail to England.”

The Yacht Rock Revue

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Price: $29.50-$75; missionballroom.com

The Yacht Rock Revue takes you back to your ‘70s and ‘80s favorites, from “Africa” to “Hotel California.” The Atlanta-based tribute band performs renditions of songs by rockers such as Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald and Steely Dan.

Also performing

• Chain of Torment with The Dub Project and Mindz Eye, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com

• Megalodon and Whales, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22; sunshinestudioslive.com

• Eliot Lipp with Princess Dewclaw, Bitsutra, and Truth and Happiness, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com

• Lendon James and Highway 34, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon, 5781 N Academy Blvd., free; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com

More events

AMANDA HANCOCK, THE GAZETTE