Two nights of Micki Free at Stargazers Theatre. Blues rock, doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday. Native American flute performance, doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for either $15 online, $20 at door, stargazerstheatre.com.
Micki Free says he’s tired, though he sounds very awake.
“I got back from Australia two weeks ago,” the blues rock guitarist/Native American flutist says from his Phoenix home. “Before that, I was in Canada. Get this, I gigged there at the Kitchener Blues Fest, then two days later, Australia. Three different time zones in two weeks.
“But hey, I look at it this way. Someone’s gotta do it.”
After all, he wouldn’t want to let down the man who started him down his star-lined path. “One thing Gene Simmons burned into my brain is my work ethic. This is actually my job.”
Sometimes, the job takes him to shred alongside Carlos Santana, the idol he befriended along the way. This weekend the job is bringing him to Stargazers Theatre.
Saturday, he’ll rock with his band of “heavy blues cats” — musicians who, like Free, have mostly kept off the radar while rubbing elbows with some of the greats.
“You’ll hear me burn it down on guitar,” Free says. “Then I come out in regalia the next night.”
He’ll swap the leather and rags for Native American garb, the bandana for a feathered headpiece, the guitar for a flute.
His ink-covered arms suggest a full-time rocker, but Free, of Comanche and Cherokee blood, has been honoring his heritage more in recent years. His latest albums are the hard-charging “Tattoo Burn Redux” and the soft, entrancing “Native American Flute as Therapy.”
Free produces, writes and arranges. “I do it all,” he says, “like Prince.”
He was in Nashville recording the flute album when he got word of his friend’s death. That sent him down memory lane. Back to the Los Angeles clubs he frequented with Prince in the ‘80s. Back to the three-on-three pickup game in which he teamed with the purple legend, crushing friends Eddie Murphy and Charlie Murphy. (That’s Free in the “Chappelle’s Show” sketch, the “True Hollywood Stories” edition where Prince dominates.)
He joined the company by way of Eddie Murphy, who starred in “Beverly Hills Cop,” the soundtrack of which earned Free a Grammy. He was 29.
“I climbed the ladder very early,” he says.
It didn’t seem long ago when he was a middle-schooler alongside his big sister, front row for Jimi Hendrix. “I gotta be like that guy,” Free recalls thinking. “That was it.”
That was the introduction to the also Keith Richards-inspired style he took up as a teen, turning heads. “I was weird, I really was,” he says. “But I wasn’t weird to me.”
Most important, he caught the eyes of Kiss’s leader. With his opening band Smokehouse, Free says, he was doing a sound check when Simmons approached and told him: “You’re a star.” Should he find himself in L.A., Simmons said to look him up.
So Free did, meeting Simmons and his then-girlfriend, Diana Ross. She agreed to take the youngster on tour.
The fast track slowed around the time Free watched “Dances with Wolves.” He was feeling “discombobulated, like part of me was crying out,” he says. The film compelled him to visit a Lakota elder.
“He sat with me for two days,” Free says. “He said to me, ‘It’s time for you to come home.’”
Sunday’s act will benefit One Nation Walking Together, the locally based nonprofit helping underserved Native Americans. It’s one of several such benefits Free has done over the years.
He especially likes to talk to kids. “If I can do it, you can do it,” he tells them. “I’m nothing special, just a regular guy.”
Seth Boster, The Gazette, seth.boster@gazette.com