Hey, wanna see a play? For free?
Theatreworks is putting on multiple performances of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” this summer. The performances are financed by Theatreworks’ Free-For-All program; as the name of the program indicates, admission is free.
The play opens with a storm conjured by the vengeful Prospero that sinks the King of Naples’ ship. The monarch and his sons crawl ashore on a nearby island, where treacherous and lovesick misadventures ensue.
There will be three performances of “The Tempest” this weekend, with a dozen public performances ahead overall before the end of the summer. Visit entcenterfor thearts.org for more information as to dates, times and locations.
The Free-For-All initiative is funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest and is part of the groups’ Shakespeare in American Communities program.
Based at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Theatreworks often works with a combination of Colorado-based talent and student actors. “The Tempest” is no different, sporting a cast of nine actors from the region, including a UCCS staff member, two alumni and one student.
Free-For-All employs a casting model that requires actors to learn multiple roles, meaning that if you see “The Tempest” twice, it’s likely the actors will be playing different characters the second time.
For the past two years, amid the pandemic, Theatreworks’ Shakespeare performances have largely been limited to filmed productions, which were then distributed to local schools. While theater is ideally meant to be consumed live, one unexpected perk of the filmed performances was increased understanding.
Teachers were able to pause the performance and break down the old-timey English for their students. Actors from the show popped in over Zoom to chat with the class.
No classrooms this time: This summer’s live performances will be outside.
With outdoor productions, “There is something delicious about what is controlled and what is uncontrolled,” said Caitlin Lowans, the show’s director and Theatreworks’ artistic director. The actors don’t know whether a train will roll by during a fight scene or a bell will toll in the middle of a tragic monologue.
“‘The Tempest’ was written to be performed in a theater with an open roof,” Lowans said, so the Theatreworks actors are really returning to the roots of Shakespearean performance during the outdoor run.
Lowans drew from an extensive theater career while envisioning “The Tempest. “It is a physical and expressive production,” she said, and was designed in-the-round.
Theater-in-the-round is when the stage is raised in the center of the audience, so attendees form a big circle around the action of the play. “It increases community connection,” Lowans said, serving to involve every audience member in the play.