In this time of uncertainty, fear and grief, we can look to the arts for entertainment, distraction and, yes, happiness.
While The Great White Way has gone dark and arts facilities across the country have closed for the time being, we can find refuge in many past performances that are streaming online. Iconic arts institutions, such as The Metropolitan Opera, are streaming live for free. Take advantage of cultural offerings that usually cost upwards of hundreds of dollars.
• PBS is offering up plays, including “Red” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” and musicals, such as “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” “Sound of Music,” “42nd Street” and “Kinky Boots.” Purchase a PBS Passport for as low as $5 and enjoy. Go online to pbs.org.
• The Metropolitan Opera is determined to bring opera to the quarantined masses and will host free “Nightly Met Opera Streams” beginning at 5:30 p.m. Encore performances of classic shows include “Carmen,” “La Bohème” and “La Traviata,” and will be available to stream for 20 hours. Go online to metopera.org.
• “Rent”: The final performance of the Broadway production. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
• “Cats”: The original production was recorded on a London stage in 1998. Available on BroadwayHD and Amazon Prime.
• “Company”: The 2006 Broadway revival production. Available on Amazon Prime.
• “Billy Elliott the Musical”: The London production on stage in 2014. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.
• “Into the Woods”: The video of the original Broadway production with the original cast, including Bernadette Peters and Joanna Gleason. Available on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu and Amazon Prime.
• “Kiss Me, Kate”: The 1999 revival production was filmed after it transferred to London’s West End in 2003. Available on BroadwayHD.
• “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: The original Broadway production was filmed during its national tour and features Angela Lansbury. Available on Amazon Prime.
• “Newsies”: The Broadway production was filmed on stage during its national tour. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.
Meanwhile, the website socialdistancingfestival.com features a load of free dance, music, theater readings, artist talks, comedy, storytelling and more every day.
National Public Radio is updating a list of free live streamed concerts by popular musicians around the country. Performances have included Willie Nelson, Common and Indigo Girls. Go online to npr.org/music.
Contact the writer: 636-0270