Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons formed 60 years ago, but the legendary band has never performed in Colorado Springs.
That's about to change.
Valli and The Four Seasons are bringing hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry, "Bye Bye Baby" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" to the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., on June 14.
Tickets, ranging from $38 to $153 plus fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Purchase tickets at the Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena box offices or online at pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com.
The Four Seasons formed in 1960 with Valli as the lead singer, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
Valli is the only original member of the group who currently tours. The musical group is the subject of the Tony Award-winning musical "Jersey Boys."
Before the Colorado Springs show, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are slated to perform on June 12 and June 13 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.