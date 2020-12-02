If you're a DISH Network subscriber and tried to cue up "The Masked Singer" on your DVR or tried to tune into a Fox 21 newscast on Wednesday night, you were either greeted by a black screen or a message from Dish group president Brian Neylon.
Once again, cable subscribers are paying the price for a contract dispute between a satellite television company and a local TV affiliate's parent company. These contract issues are becoming commonplace.
An ongoing dispute with Dish has left HBO programming off of the cable service since 2018. In 2019, DirecTV also had a contract dispute with Nexstar which kept Fox21 off its airwaves for Colorado Springs residents for a number of months. Unfortunately, these kind of disputes are a frequent occurrence as other Front Range networks have had similar issues.
Altitude, home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, has been in a long running contract squabble with Comcast and Dish. Their customers haven't been able to get access to Altitude programming in over a year, although a brief exception was allowed during the playoffs.
Nexstar confirmed late Wednesday night that DISH had removed local community programming from 164 local television stations that it owns. That move also resulted in the removal of Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America.
"Fox21 local news and DISH have a contract that allows them to carry our programming to you," reads a statement on the KXRM/Fox 21 website. "That contract has expired and DISH has removed Fox21 local news from your schedule. Fox21 local news has presented a proposal for fair value compensation based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DISH has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. You might have seen them do this before. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right."
If you're a fan of Fox programming, like the aforementioned reality series, "The Masked Singer," you'll have to try your luck with a streaming service. Hulu airs several Fox programs so that might be your best bet. If you enjoy Fox21 news broadcasts you'll have to change your cable provider or use an antenna to watch it.