Colorado Springs DirecTV subscribers haven't had access to Fox21 since it was dropped from the service July 4.
A contract dispute between Nexstar, Fox21's parent company, and AT&T's DirecTV has led to a blackout of the station. Despite ongoing negotiations, the issue has yet to be resolved and about 120 stations across the country have been affected.
This isn't the only contract battle involving AT&T that's having an affect on Colorado viewers. The company is also in a dispute with CBS, which has led to the network being blacked out in a number of major markets, including Denver.
Fortunately this doesn't currently impact viewers' access of local CBS affiliate KKTV. However, Colorado Springs DirecTV subscribers no longer have access to the CBS Sports Network and the Smithsonian Channel. DirecTV Now, the company's streaming service, is also unavailable.
"DirecTV Now has dropped CBS from its TV lineup," said a statement released by CBS. "Unfortunately, DirecTV NOW has yet to renew its contract to provide you with all your favorite CBS programs and your local CBS affiliate on its service. Tell DirecTV Now that you demand to have CBS returned to your channel lineup by calling 1-855-5-KEEP-CBS. While we continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that DirecTV Now agrees to fair terms soon, this loss of CBS programming could last a long time. We encourage our loyal viewers to take advantage of the other options available to continue watching their favorite CBS content."
AT&T has been cutting costs since its $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. This has likely had an impact in its recent contract negotiations.