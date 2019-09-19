If you think you noticed a new face on Fox 21 recently, you're not mistaken. Say hello to Valerie Mills, the station's new meteorologist.
Born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Mills is a Florida State University grad who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology and a minor in mathematics.
A member of the American Meteorological Society, she interned at stations in Tampa and Miami before working in Tallahassee at ABC affiliate WTXL. While there, Mills covered hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.
"My job hunt had me looking all over the country and I couldn’t be more thrilled that I landed in Colorado Springs," said Mills. "My experience here has been wonderful. From the people I’ve met, to the gorgeous scenery, to the fantastic station and people I work with. My dogs definitely love their walks in Palmer Park and all the other trails around town. I hope to be a long time resident in the Springs and my family will just have to come visit often."
Mills is the weekend evening meteorologist at Fox 21. You can see her at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and she'll also be reporting during weekdays on community events.
"Valerie joins the Fox 21 Storm Team having received her meteorology training at Florida State University, one of the preeminent weather schools in the country," said Fox 21 chief meteorologist Matt Meister. "She brings a presentation style and poise in front of the camera that is well beyond her years. Valerie's style strengthens and compliments our reasonable approach to covering southern Colorado's weather. She values our team concept of respecting our viewers' time and intelligence through our no gimmick, tell it like it is style."
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.