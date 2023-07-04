Will there be fireworks at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs this year for the Fourth of July?

No. The classic pre-pandemic Colorado Springs Independence Day celebration had featured performances by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and fireworks over Memorial Park, but organizers moved away the tradition during the pandemic. Now, the celebration includes 10 fireworks shows across the city and a free Philharmonic concert at the Pikes Peak Community Center for the Performing Arts.

Where can I watch fireworks displays in the Colorado Springs area?:

Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)





The Club at Flying Horse (Members Only & Resort Guests)





Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ticket required)





The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne

Mountain (not open to the public) Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only)





Patty Jewett Golf Course (not open to the public)





Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticket required)





Valley Hi Golf Course (not open to the public)

Are fireworks legal in Colorado Springs?

No. All fireworks are illegal in city limits. Any type of firework with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition is prohibited. Poppers and snappers are allowed. Those who possess, use and/or sell fireworks are subject to a fine up to $2,500 and/or up-to 189 days in jail, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

Are fireworks legal in El Paso County?

It depends where you live. For example Colorado Springs, Monument and Palmer Lake have banned all private fireworks, but residents in Fountain, Falcon, and areas in unincorporated El Paso County are permitted to use state-legal fireworks.

A newly approved fireworks ordinance in Fountain means residents could see fines if they're caught lighting illegal fireworks. Read more about that here.

Can I call 911 to report illegal fireworks in my neighborhood?

911 should only be used in the event of an emergency, injury or fire. To report the use of illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, call 444-7000.